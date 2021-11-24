Group Futurista presents “Future of Digital Onboarding and Customer Experience Summit for FI 2nd Edition”

London, UK, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Customers are turning to digital in greater numbers than ever before. As a result, businesses must emphasize their digital experiences. Enhancing existing apps as well as creating new digital interactions may be part of a digital strategy. Security, agility, and exceptional customer experiences are all crucial in this new, fast-paced digital environment. Customer identification services, such as account creation, identity verification, secure user authentication, and a single customer profile, can help you reduce abandonment rates, acquire new customers, increase product cross-sells, and increase revenue. A proper onboarding strategy can greatly help your customer base to feel satisfied and remain.

According to a study by Internet Retailing, 69 percent of customers want a personalized experience, but only around half of brands can provide it. Businesses must become more proactive in their use of client data in order to provide a tailored Customer Experience and prioritize digital onboarding. With IoT connectivity across devices, marketers can use this information to learn more about client preferences and do behavioral analytics to provide a more personalized experience.

Group Futurista, is delighted to announce its “Future of Digital Onboarding and Customer Experience Summit for FI” 2nd Edition on 1st and 2nd December 2021 taking place at Hilton Hotel, London. This will be a 2-day networking event with revolutionary Keynotes, Case Studies, & Panel Discussions. This unique industry forum, composed of high profile delegates who are the key decision-makers from the biggest Organizations, Innovative Startups, Governments, and Universities around the globe, aims to discuss the challenges and explore best practices to optimize Digital Onboarding, Customer Experience, and Identity Management processes.

We would like to mention our Platinum Sponsors, Facephi, IDNow, Panamax, Qumu, our Gold Sponsors, Full Story, PassFort, RiskScreen,Regula Forensics, Silver Sponsors, ReadID, Authentic Vision and our Startup Elevate Sponsors Hooyu, Ondato, Kyckr, and PXL Vision. The media partners are The Fintech Finance, FinancialIT, Fintechna, Sovereign Magazine, BiometricUpdate.com, FindBiometrics and DigitalScouting.de

Speaker List:

Speaker: Javier Mira, President & CEO, Facephi

Topic: The revolution of digital identity: From isolated biometrics to an integrated multibiometric solution

Speaker: Priyanka Bhrambhatt, Executive Director, Panamax, Inc.

Topic: Banking Beyond Boundaries: Creating Seamless Financial Experience through Disruptive Tech

Speaker: Adam Cooper, Digital Onboarding and IT, Law, and Government, World Bank ID4D Program

Topic: Digital Identity, the great enabler – how we can all benefit from trust frameworks

Speaker: Alexander Levit, Head of Demand Generation, IDnow

Speaker: Dr. Christine Bailey, Chief Marketing Officer, PassFort

Topic: No compromise between customers & compliance demands in a digital economy

Speaker: Liudas Kanapienis, Co-Founder and CEO at Ondato

Speaker: Henriette Paus, Head of Digital Experience at DNB / Personal Banking

Topic: New generation web in the making.

Speaker: David Black, Consultant at ID Crowd

Topic: Digital Id, how do you know what good looks like?

Speaker: Robin Smits, Global Sales Director, ReadId-InnoValor

Topic: The value of mobile identity verification.

About Group Futurista

Group Futurista is a leading Global Events Company creating its own emerging Technology Summits, where creativity fosters and innovations flourish. They believe in the power of networking and connecting with innovative thinkers and brightest minds from Industries, Academia, and Government organizations at a global level.

If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at our future events, check out our website or directly contact us at jennifer@groupfuturista.com.