Fly Fishing Rods Segment Is Expected To Expand At CAGR Of Over 4% From 2021 To 2031

Nearly 12 million units of fishing rods are likely to be sold globally, by the end of 2020. As indicated by a recent outlook by Fact.MR, the fishing rods market has been a significant contributor to several local economies’ buildout via activities, such as recreational and sportfishing. With broader applicability in recreation and tourism sectors, fisheries and associated markets have been witnessing significant growth opportunities over the recent past.

Fact.MR’s study opines that surpassing the conventional consumer interests of adventure and recreation, fishing rods manufacturers have been recently discovering profits in consistently rising penchant for sportfishing and professional angling, particularly across developed regional markets. Steady growth in demand for innovative fishing rods is envisaged as the sportfishing industry is observing a rapid surge in the number of professional angling clubs or associations.

Accounting for nearly 30% of the global sportfishing equipment industry as of 2018, fishing rods have been among high selling fishing gear and equipment, which is further estimated to thrive with a noteworthy rise in the number of fishing and angling tournaments. According to the study, fishing rods manufacturers are currently focused on micro-level research targeting specific angling requisites, which will remain an important booster to fishing rods sales in the near future.

Spinning Rods Remains Sought-after among Amateur Anglers

As per the findings, nearly 2/5th of total sales is accounted by lightweight rods, followed by the rods within a medium weight range. Convenience of use associated with lighter weight of fishing rods will continue to be instrumental in creating higher traction for these categories over other variants. Moreover, spinning type of fishing rods is currently the first choice of consumers, accounting for over 35% of total fishing rods sales. Time-saving, easy-to-master attributes of spinning tackle technique, particularly for amateur anglers, is likely to remain the prominent factor responsible for retaining the top selling position of spinning rods in market.

Key Segments of Fishing Rods Market

Fact.MR’s study on the fishing rods market offers information divided into five key segments-rod type, rod weight, flex type, sales channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Rod Type Spinning Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Casing Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Ice Fishing Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Fly Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Surf Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Telescopic Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Rod Weight Ultra Light

Light

Medium

Medium Heavy

Heavy

Extra Heavy Flex Type Tip Flex

Mid Flex

Full Flex Sales Channel Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Sports Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Stores Company Websites Third-party Online Specialty Online

Direct Procurement

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Fishing Rods Market

• Canada Fishing Rods Market Sale

• Germany Fishing Rods Market Production

• UK Fishing Rods Market Industry

• France Calcium Silicate Boards Market

• Spain Fishing Rods Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Fishing Rods Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Fishing Rods Market Intelligence

• India Fishing Rods Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Fishing Rods Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Fishing Rods Market Scenario

• Brazil Fishing Rods Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Fishing Rods Market Sales Intelligence

