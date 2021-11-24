Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market Is Set To Witness Exponential Growth In Demand Over The Coming Years

A recent study by Fact.MR states that nearly 2.4 Mn units of handheld laser distance meters were sold in 2018, and estimates a 2.1% rise in sales of handheld laser distance meters, to cross 2.5 Mn units by 2019. Fact.MR thoroughly assesses various aspects of the handheld laser distance meter market to reach unique conclusions about its growth prospects, and changing demand for handheld laser distance meters across industry verticals.

The study finds that, in the past few years, distance measurement tools have undergone multiple transformations-all aimed at improving the accuracy, efficiency, and ease of handling the equipment. The study anticipates demand for handheld laser distance meter to remains robust in the building and construction industry, with resurgent rise in the residential and commercial construction activities alike.

“The construction industry has witnessed a considerable growth since the past decade. It is ushering in the digital technological revolution to reduce its heavy reliance on mechanical technology and manual labor. As leading industry players are rethinking long-established practices by shifting to next-generation instruments, such as handheld laser distance meters, to improve the business productivity and sustainability to reshape their competencies. Thereby, the building and construction industry will continue to prove the most lucrative end-user industry in the handheld laser distance meter market,” says Fact.MR.

Spotting the lucrative sales opportunities, manufacturers in the handheld laser distance meter market are gradually foraying into the construction industry. The Fact.MR study finds that over 1.4 million units of handheld laser distance meters were sold to the building and construction industry in 2018, which is nearly 60% of overall sales.

The study predicts that the building and construction industry will continue to hold the largest volume share in the handheld laser distance meter market in the upcoming decade. Leading manufacturers in the handheld laser distance meter market are focusing on adopting innovative promotion strategies to reach more construction companies that still rely on manual labor and traditional measurement tools.

Additional Questions Answered

The handheld laser distance meter market report provides comprehensive information about how the handheld laser distance meter market will grow during 2019-2027. Comprehensive information about salient growth parameters of the handheld laser distance meter market mentioned in the report includes the most important growth parameters of the market.

The report also provides answers to the important, business-related questions about the handheld laser distance meter market. This information can prove extremely helpful for new entrants and startups in the handheld laser distance meter market to plan appropriate business strategies while entering the handheld laser distance meter market. Some the most important questions that are answered in the Fact.MR report are

What are the factors that are boosting demand for handheld laser distance meter the highest in the construction industry?

What is the total revenue of handheld laser distance meter globally in across a wide range of end-us industries and which factors will have significant impact on its global demand by end of 2027?

In 2018, what was the competitive landscape of handheld laser distance meter and which factors will define growth for Tier I, II, and III players in the handheld laser distance meter market during the next decade?

How will the handheld laser distance meter market grow in APEJ region during the forecast period?

Key Country-wise Inclusions

• France Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market

After reading the Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global .

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market player.

The Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market look?

Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market Devices why?

Which players remain at the top of the Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market look?

What opportunities are available for the Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market?

