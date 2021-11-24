Orthobiologics Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Orthobiologics Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global orthobiologics market size was valued at USD 5.0 Billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5%. Orthobiologics are elements which the orthopedic surgeons use to heal the wounds more quickly. They are utilized for the healing of injured muscles, ligaments, tendons, and broken bones. They are made up of substances found in the human body itself. These elements found popularity owing to factor such as faster healing, quick recovery, and a decrease in the number of hospital visits. The orthobiologics market provides a huge number of opportunities for growth to its shareholders.

The global orthobiologics market is poised for growth owing to the increased levels of geriatric population, technological advancements, changing lifestyles and problems related to the musculoskeletal system. The increasing trends of musculoskeletal procedures are seen to be the biggest driver for the market. Establishing strategic partnerships for the purpose of marketing is also expected to boost the demand for the global orthobiologics market. Several merchants are forming strategic partnerships to diversify their businesses, grow their overall market share and spread out their product offerings. These type of strategic alliances help the organizations to align their technologies with one another’s inventive medical device range.

A growth in the global orthobiologics market is projected on account of the requirement for safer, more effective and modern orthopedic biologic treatment. The rise in the number of obesity and arthritis cases also fuels the demand for orthobiologics treatment. The bone graft procedure accounted to be the largest segment in the global orthobiologics market.

Orthobiologics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Demineralized Bone Matrix(DBM)

Allograft

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP)

Viscosupplementation

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Stem Cell Therapy

Orthobiologics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Spinal Fusion

Trauma Repair

Reconstructive Surgery

Top Players analysis covered in these report

Stryker Corporation

Synthes

Biomet

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Bacterin International and many others

