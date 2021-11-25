Fiber Optic Connector Market In-depth Analysis by Types, Application and Manufacturers till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

The global fiber optic connector market is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025. FOC or Fiber optic connectors are majorly used for connecting two optical fibers in a mechanical way owing to transmission of light from one core of a fiber to the core of other fiber owing to equipment linkage of fiber optic connection.

Fiber Optic Connector Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

SC Connector

LC Connector

FC Connector

ST Connector

MTP/MPO connector

Others

Fiber Optic Connector Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Telecom

Oil & Gas

Military & Aerospace

BFSI

Medical

Railway

Others

Top Players analysis covered in these report

3M

Amphenol Corporation

Arris Group Inc

ZTE Corporation

Corning Cable Systems

Fiber Optic Connector Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

