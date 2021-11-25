Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market size was valued at USD 28.94 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 124.29 billion by 2025. The huge availability of data is one of the key factors that have enabled the growth as it needs to be analyzed and processed. The KPO market also observed the transformation of the market into a consultative model. Though, rules set by several governments regarding compliance and legal clauses are one of the major challenges faced by the global KPO market.

With global perceptions on outsourcing business activities, companies are looking for more specialist and analytical expertise, hence KPOs are seen to be gradually fulfilling such requirement of enterprises that are keen to outsource third party service providers. With competitive market scenario and increasing globalization the time for commercialization of services and products are thinning down. For example, in BFSI capital markets, with the modification in demand for complex global products, investment managers are needed for making faster strategic decisions. This has driven the demand for middle office outsourcing as it has improved from cost driven abilities to strategic platforms, thus letting investment managers to perform business strategies easily.

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Analytics & Market Research

Customer & Marketing Analytics

Operations & Supply Chain Analytics

Competitive Intelligence & Industry Analysis

Engineering & Design

Financial Process Outsourcing

Legal Process Outsourcing

Publishing Outsourcing

Research & Development Outsourcing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Others

Top Players analysis covered in these report

Wipro

Genpact

Mphasis

Accenture

Cognizant

McKinsey

Infosys

TCS

Oracle

SAP and many others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Philippines

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

