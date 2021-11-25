Panchmukhi Air Ambulance in Kolkata: Timely Recourse to Transport Critically Ill Patients in Health Crises

Kolkata, India, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — We at Panchmukhi Air Ambulance have delivered all possible help to ailing patients in health crises and are still transferring them with state-of-the-art charter aircraft. We have the presence of exceptional air ambulances, and the needy patients who have taken benefit of our Air Ambulance in Kolkata are thanking us. We always try our best and give priority to the needs of the patients during the transport. We securely transfer sufferers from one locale to another quickly and always take care that there should be the presence of skilled medical doctors during the journey.

We at Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata have already seen plenty of medical cases where people require an easy transfer to overcome the darkness of bad health. Due to your love and support, we are now leading the industry in providing patient transport across the nation. We always provide the best technological gadgets for needy patients to be supervised. We have access to a well-maintained ground ambulance van where it helps us to receive critical patients from their homes or admitted health centers.

We also have the service of the commercial stretcher to provide medical transportation at a cost-effective budget. Top airlines companies provide Ultra-modern commercial stretchers in their flights so that medically traumatized people get easily relocated to their destination. It is best for non-emergency patients who require an immediate transfer service to reach hospitals in a short time. We at Air Ambulance in Kolkata have state-of-art medical equipment likes a nebulizer machine, a modernized patient loading system, and the best facilitate ICU bed ventilator. It proves very helpful during the journey to stable the needy ones throughout the journey.

Panchmukhi Air Ambulance in Guwahati: Evacuating Seriously Ill Patients with More Care and Vigilance

A few months back, we at Air Ambulance from Guwahati got a call where the patient was suffering from respiratory problems and needed to be shifted quickly to top hospitals in Kolkata. After taking complete information from the patient, we completed the registration process and prepared an advanced aircraft to move the patient. We first dropped the patient at the airport with the help of a ground ambulance, and then with the help of aircraft, we transferred that patient successfully. We got a call from the hospital a few days after we provided the transfer where the medical expert told us that now the patient is out of danger or is being treated well. We understand that providing health monitoring to needy patients is how much crucial that’s why we always have the presence of well-functioning medical gadgets throughout the journey.

Our hired charter aircraft is easily converted into ICU, and medical tools are arranged here that patients do not need to compromise with service during the journey. We at Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati are available round the clock to serve you in health trauma.