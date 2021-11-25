Bioinformatics Services Market worth $ 5.3 Billion by 2026 : Technological advancements in the field of Sequencing and Data Analysis

Pune, India, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Growing applications of bioinformatics across industries, increasing public-private sector funding for bioinformatics services, and the shortage of skilled bioinformatics professionals (leading to increased outsourcing of bioinformatics projects) are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the bioinformatics services market during the forecast period. However, the in-house development of bioinformatics solutions and publicly available bioinformatics tools are expected to limit market are expected to restrain market growth in the coming years.

This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, fundamental market dynamics, and key player strategies.

According to the new market research report “Bioinformatics Services Market by Type (Sequencing, Data Analysis, Discovery, Gene Expression, Database Management), Specialty (Medical, Plant, Forensics), Application (Genomics, Metabolomics), Enduser (Academia, Pharma-biotech) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 5.3 Billion by 2026 from USD 2.5 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

Bioinformatics services have always had huge potential when it comes to providing essential support to many areas of scientific research. The COVID-19 pandemic was a real-life test for bioinformatics. One of the major focus areas for every country during the COVID-19 pandemic has been to study and understand how to halt the progress of the virus. Decoding the genome of the novel coronavirus was a crucial step in developing vaccines and for better understanding the mechanism of the virus and how it functions in the human body. Thus, various studies were undertaken to understand the genetic combination of the virus; these studies were driven by bioinformatics.

However, the in-house development of bioinformatics solutions and publicly available bioinformatics tools are expected to limit market are expected to restrain market growth in the coming years.

Based on application, the bioinformatics services market is segmented into genomics, chemoinformatics and drug design, proteomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics and other applications. Large share is attributed to genomics segment due to increasing use of pharmacogenomic research for the development of precision medicine, favorable funding scenario for genomic research, and partnerships and collaborations between various life sciences and informatics companies for the development of advanced bioinformatics solutions and services.

Based on specialty, the bioinformatics services market is segmented into medical biotechnology, plant biotechnology, animal biotechnology, environment biotechnology and forensic biotechnology. Medical biotechnology holds the largest share due to the development of new databases for drug discovery, the use of bioinformatics for clinical diagnostics, and increasing funding for the development of bioinformatics solutions for clinical diagnostics.

North America dominated the global bioinformatics services market in 2020

The North American market dominated the market. The growth in North America can be attributed to government initiatives for the reimbursement of genomic testing and favorable funding scenario for research activities.

Prominent players in the bioinformatics services market include Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), BGI Group (China), NeoGenomics (US), PerkinElmer (US), CD Genomics (US), Psomagen, Inc. (South Korea), QIAGEN (Germany), GENEWIZ (US), Source BioScience (UK), Microsynth (Switzerland), MedGenome (India), Fios Genomics (UK), and BaseClear (Netherlands), among others.

