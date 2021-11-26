Defibrillators Market Key Players and Business Strategies

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Defibrillators Market by Product [Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (Transvenous ICD, Single & Dual Chamber, CRT-D, S-ICD), External (Manual, AED, Wearable)], End User (Hospitals, Pre-hospital, Public Access, Home care) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Defibrillators Market is projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2025 from USD 9.6 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=549

The growth in this market is driven by the rising prevalence of target diseases, growing focus on providing public-access defibrillators, and training and awareness programs on defibrillators. In addition, emerging markets and the development of S-ICDs and MRI-compatible ICDs and CRT-Ds are expected to offer growth opportunities for players in the market. However, issues related to the use of implantable and automated external defibrillators, frequent product recalls, and a lack of awareness about sudden cardiac arrest in developing nations are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the defibrillators market include Medtronic (Ireland), St. Jude Medical (US), Boston Scientific (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), ZOLL Medical (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Physio-Control (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), SCHILLER AG (Switzerland), Mindray Medical (China), Mediana (South Korea), and METsis Medikal (Turkey).

Medtronic (Ireland) held the leading position in the global ICDs market in 2018. The company has a broad product portfolio, a strong geographical presence, and a wide customer base in emerging economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, and China. To maintain its leading position in the market, the company has been focusing on technological advancements in implantable defibrillators. In line with this strategy, in the last three years, the company launched Visia AF MRI SureScan CRT-D, Visia AF single-chamber ICDs, Claria MRI Quad CRT-D SureScan, Amplia MRI Quad CRT-D SureScan, Compia MRI Quad CRT-D SureScan, and Evera MRI SureScan ICD. To leverage the growth opportunities in the emerging markets, the company set up its headquarters in Singapore.

ZOLL Medical Corporation (US) held the leading position in the global external defibrillators market with a share of 24.2% in 2018. Over the past three years, the company adopted new product launches, agreements, and partnerships as its core business strategies to enhance its share in the external defibrillators market. The company launched the Hospital Wearable Defibrillator, PlusTrac AED Program Management Software, ZOLL R Series Monitor/Defibrillator, ZOLL X Series Monitor/Defibrillator, and ZOLL AED Plus, with a major focus on developing user-friendly and application-specific defibrillators. Furthermore, the company acquired Cardiac Science (US) to strengthen its product portfolio. The company also focuses on partnerships to increase its geographical presence.

Request For Report Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=549

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of cardiac diseases, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of the market in North America. Increasing efforts by governments to provide the necessary care to cardiac arrest victims at public places through public-access defibrillation programs have also increased the demand for defibrillators in the region.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com