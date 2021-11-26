Regenerative Medicine Market Growing at a CAGR of 15.9% – Growth Factors Analysis And Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The Global Regenerative Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2025 from USD 8.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.9%.

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

The Regenerative Medicine Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer; rising investments in regenerative medicine research; and the growing pipeline of regenerative medicine products. However, the high cost of cell and gene therapies and ethical concerns related to the use of embryonic stem cells in research and development are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The major players operating in this market are 3M (US), Allergan plc (Ireland), Amgen, Inc. (US), Aspect Biosystems (Canada), bluebird bio (US), Kite Pharma (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea), MiMedx Group (US), Misonix (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Orthocell Limited (Australia), Corestem, Inc. (South Korea).

Novartis AG (Switzerland) is one of the the largest player in the regeneartive medicine market in 2019. In order to maintain its position in the market, the company has been focusing on the innovations, and breakthrough product approvals for the treatment of cancer. For instance, in August 2017, Novartis received the FDA approval for CAR-T cell therapy, Kymriah (CTL019), which is used for the treatment of cancer. Kymriah got the EU approval in August 2018. Novartis also focused on the inorganic strategies in order to enhance their dominance in the regenerative medicine market. For instance, Novartis received EU approval for one-time gene therapy, Luxturna, developed by Spark Therapeutics, to restore vision in people with rare and genetically-associated retinal disease.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

The regenerative medicine market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the market. The growth in the North American market can be attributed to rising stem cell banking, tissue engineering, and drug discovery in the region; expansion of the healthcare sector; and the high adoption of stem cell therapy and cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and chronic diseases.

Industry Segmentation:

Tissue-engineered products segment accounted for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market.

Based on products, segmented into tissue-engineered products, cell therapies, gene therapies, and progenitor and stem cell therapies. The tissue-engineered products segment accounted for the largest share in the regenerative medicine market in 2019. The increasing adoption of tissue-engineered products for the treatment of chronic wounds and musculoskeletal disorders and the rising funding for the R&D of regenerative medicine products and therapies are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Musculoskeletal segment accounted for largest share in the market.

Based on applications, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, dental, and other applications. In 2019, the musculoskeletal disorders segment accounted for the largest market share. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing number of stem cell research projects, growing number of clinical researches/trials, and the rich pipeline of stem cell products for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders.

