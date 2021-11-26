Global Top Antimicrobial Coatings Market Industry Leaders

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The global antimicrobial coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 3.3billion in 2020 to USD 5.6billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast year. The growth of this market is attributed to growing adoption in the medical and healthcare sectors to prevent the spread of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) and ensure the safety of patients and hospital staff.

Download PDF Brochure at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1297

The antimicrobial coatingsmarket is dominated by large players,such as AkzoNobel (Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Axalta Coating Systems (US), PPG Industries (US), Nippon Paint Holdings (Japan), and DuPont de Nemours(US). These players have adopted various growth strategies,such as expansions, new product developments, and acquisitions,and agreements,to enhance their market footprint and improve their product portfolios.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AkzoNobel has started aggressive marketing and sales of antimicrobial coating products and is targeting its products as major revenue contributors for the second and later quarters in 2020.In May 2020, the company relaunched Interpon D1000 and 2000 architectural powder coatings, with additional microbial properties with the same purpose. This product finds application in hospitals, clinics, residential & commercial buildings, schools, and public transport, among other areas.

Request Sample of Report at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1297

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a spike in demand for protective gear products, such as PPE kits, face masks, sanitizers, and coatings, among others. Since January 2020, several new manufacturers have ventured into the antimicrobial coatings market to cater to the rising demand from the healthcare & medical, commercial, and industrial sectors. In April 2020, Strauss Group’s subsidiary Bio-Fence (Israel) launched antimicrobial coating products for hospitals, factories, hotels, offices, train stations, and airports, among other applications.

Several start-ups have emerged recently and are offering services related to the antimicrobial coatings. These companies are emphasizing on the aggressive marketing strategy to reduce the lead time to customers. In March 2020, GrapheneCA (Nano Graphene Inc.) launched antimicrobial coating products. Also, in April 2020, the company launched products on the online portal to optimize customer reach and reduce the lead time to customers.

Other companies have initiated the following developments: