Ice Hockey Equipment Market Projected To Gain Significant Value By 2031

According to a report by Fact.MR, the global ice hockey equipment market is expected to register a low CAGR during 2017 to 2022. Global sales of ice hockey equipment are expected reach roughly US$ 1,400 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=234

Even though the market growth witnesses a slow pace, a rise in its expansion is estimated on the back of rules changed by the NHL. The NHL has made changes to length of the goalie’s leg pads for reducing their size, which in turn will prevent blocking of five hole between their legs. In the near future, it will be necessary for the ice hockey goalies to wear catch gloves, blockers, and chest guards, which will better suit their body sizes. The changes made by NHL in game rules will necessitate purchasing of new gears by goalies, and eliminate the use of the standard oversize equipment. This will result into the loss of current stock in the market.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=234

Over the recent past, a number of vendors have been concentrating on innovations in helmets, so as to provide players with protection from concussions. Major vendors including Adidas, and Performance Sports Group, have begun launching new versions of helmets, making the older versions obsolete. These new versions of helmets are made from flexible materials with fluid-filled bladders to prevent ice hockey players from head injuries. Adoption of these helmets will witness a rise in the near future, owing to their enhanced abilities. New opportunities are being explored by vendors in developing countries of Europe, and Asia, and these vendors are adopting multiple strategies for increasing their presence in the market. These factors will bring a promising change in the growth of the market.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=234

5 Key Projections on Future of Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market

Based on end-users, individual and institutional segments will remain lucrative in the global market for ice hockey equipment over the forecast period. Online sales channel will exhibit the highest CAGR in the market through 2022. Ice hockey equipment sales in franchised sports outlet, and direct to customer brand outlet are expected to exhibit a parallel expansion at similar CAGRs through 2022. Franchised sports outlet are expected to remain comparatively more lucrative than direct to customer brand outlet over the forecast period. Ice skates are expected to remain the most attractive product in the global ice hockey equipment market. Sales of ice skates are anticipated to reach nearly US$ 470 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. In addition, sales of skating helmets will exhibit the fastest expansion in the market through 2022. The ice hockey equipment market in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to witness a sluggish expansion during 2017 to 2022. Europe’s ice hockey equipment market will create absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 25 Mn between 2017 and 2022. North America will continue to be the largest market for ice hockey equipment, in terms of revenues. Fact.MR’s report profiles key players actively participating in the market during this 5-year period, which include Don Simmons Sports, Inc., Sport Maska Inc., Montreal-Tackla Hockey Company, Easton Hockey, Inc., Bauer Hockey, Inc., Roces Srl, Franklin Sports Inc., Graf Skates AG, Sherwood Athletics Group Inc., and New Balance, Inc.

Ice Hockey Equipment Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the ice hockey equipment market with detailed segmentation on the basis of equipment, buyer, sales channel, and key regions.

Equipment

Ice Skates

Helmets

Stick

Protective Gear

Apparel

Other

Buyer

Individual

Institutional

Promotional

Sales Channel

Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Ice Hockey Product Stores

Modem Trade Channel

Online Sales Channel

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia& Oceania

MEA

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Ice Hockey Equipment Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Ice Hockey Equipment Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Ice Hockey Equipment Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Ice Hockey Equipment Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Ice Hockey Equipment Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Ice Hockey Equipment Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Ice Hockey Equipment Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Ice Hockey Equipment Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Ice Hockey Equipment Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Ice Hockey Equipment Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Ice Hockey Equipment Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Ice Hockey Equipment Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Ice Hockey Equipment Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Ice Hockey Equipment Market growth.

For More Insights- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boom-lifts-account-for-nearly-50-aerial-work-platform-revenues-factmr-301214009.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: