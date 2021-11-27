Thermal Ceramics Market Pegged For Robust Expansion During 2031

The global thermal ceramics market is poised to top US$ 6 Bn by 2031, expanding at around 7% CAGR, according to recent findings published by consulting firm Fact.MR. As per Fact.MR’s report, demand for thermal ceramics is largely underpinned by extensive uptake across the manufacturing industry, along with increased scramble for renewable energy generation across prominent economies.

Until 2020, the landscape expanded significantly, reaching nearly US$ 4 Bn. As the COVID-19 pandemic took precedence, contractions were experienced across the global manufacturing landscape amid mandatory lockdowns to curb infection spread. Consequently, sales of thermal ceramics slumped substantially in the first half of 2020.

However, production levels have experienced a resurgence since the fourth quarter of 2020, as flattening infection curves encouraged major economies to resume on-premise manufacturing activities, thereby sustaining market growth. Major uptake is also anticipated in the automotive sector, as surging EV popularity in the wake of surging need for cleaner fuels acquires momentum. It is expected that the global EV market shall register nearly 50 million unit sales by 2030, thus opening up lucrative growth avenues for market players.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By end use, thermal ceramics for the manufacturing sector to account for over 50% of total sales

By material, thermal ceramic fibers to top US$ 3 Bn by 2031, expanding at over 7% CAGR

Sales of thermal ceramic insulation bricks to expand at above 6% CAGR until 2031

Expanding EV batteries market pushing U.S. thermal ceramic sales, surpassing US$ 1 Bn in 2020

China likely to register a staggering 11% CAGR in the global thermal ceramics landscape until 2031

Japan and Canada likely to be noteworthy markets, expanding at above 10% CAGRs, respectively

“Proliferating manufacturing industries in various countries is spurring factories to incorporate lightweight, durable, and low thermal conductivity-inducing ceramics to streamline entire production processes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Some prominent thermal ceramics manufacturers include BNZ Materials Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd, Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd., Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Pyrotek Inc., and Unifrax LLC. These player focus majorly on introducing new product lines for multiple end-use industries, as well as on collaborations and acquisitions.

Since August 2020, Unifrax LLC has been holding navy approvals for its fire rated divisions across Germany and the United Kingdom. This particularly involves its lightweight FyreWrap® LT marine blanket which provides structural insulation to vessels.

On similar lines, Ibiden Co. Ltd offers its range of high temperature insulating wool made from ceramic fiber, which features lightweight and flexibility as heat insulators and heat-resistant material. Furthermore, these are highly eco-friendly and non-carcinogenic.

Key Market Segments Covered

End Use Thermal Ceramics for Mining & Metal Processing Thermal Ceramics for Chemicals & Petrochemicals Thermal Ceramics for Manufacturing Thermal Ceramics for Other End Uses

Type Thermal Ceramic Fibers Thermal Ceramic Insulation Bricks



