Strict COVID Protocols Implemented At 4 Squares Dentistry

Chennai, India, 2021-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — 4 Squares Dentistry, one of the leading dental clinics in Medavakkam and Gowrivakkam, implements COVID protocols.

4 Squares Dentistry takes a step forward to ensure safe dental procedures by implementing strict COVID protocols at their dental clinics in Medavakkam and Gowrivakkam. To know more about 4 Squares Dentistry, go to:

https://www.4squaresdentistry.in/dental-clinic-medavakkam/
https://www.4squaresdentistry.in/dental-clinic-gowrivakkam/

As the pandemic still lurks behind the shadows, this step taken by 4 Squares Dentistry is being lauded as a responsible and timely one. “By implementing strict COVID protocols, we aim to reduce contact between our patients and team members to the maximum possible extent. It will also help put the patient’s mind at ease. They can now visit our dental clinics at Medavakkam and Gowrivakkam without being worried about getting infected by the virus. Our team members have also been trained regarding the safety practices to be followed both inside and outside the clinic,” the company spokesperson Ms.Aesha explained when quizzed about the safety measures adopted by them.

“Reducing the contact points and ensuring that the patients move in and out of the rooms faster without coming in contact with others are some of the best practices we have adopted. In addition to this, every single piece of furniture, door handles, and any such touch-points are sanitised and cleaned frequently to avoid the spread of infection. We have also made it mandatory that anyone entering our clinics at Medavakkam and Gowrivakkam has to use face masks, get their temperature checked and use sanitisers to clean their hands frequently,” the company spokesperson for 4 Squares Dentistry added.

About 4 Squares Dentistry

4 Squares Dentistry is one of the best and the leading multispecialty dental clinics in Chennai, with branches in both Gowrivakkam and Medavakkam. They offer expert dental care for both kids and adults. Some of their specialities are laser dentistry, Invisalign braces and dental implants, to name a few. To know more about 4 Squares Dentistry and the expert dental care they provide, please check:

https://www.4squaresdentistry.in/about/

