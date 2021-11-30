Mobile Application Market Development Trends of Analysis Report by 2027

Felton, California , USA, Nov 30 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Mobile Application Market report offers the latest industry trends, technological alteration and forecast data. A deep-dive view of Mobile application industry based on its size, growth, development plans, and opportunities is offered by this report. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, Mobile application barriers, and feasibility study are the vital aspects evaluated in this report.

The global mobile application market size is anticipated to value USD 366.34 billion until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. The rising adoption of the internet and smartphones to carry out daily activities is projected to propel the market growth for mobile applications.

In 2019, the Apple Store segment dominated the global market with a share of around 60.0% due to the increasing popularity of iPad and iPhones coupled with their user-friendly interface. While the Google Store is anticipated to register significant growth owing to low-cost and easily accessible features.

In 2019, the application segment of gaming dominated the global market on account of the exponentially growing popularity of gaming applications among children and teenagers. On the other hand, the music & entertainment segment is estimated to witness a significant CAGR of 12.0% over the forecasted period, 2020 to 2027 on account of the increasing popularity of applications like Netflix, Spotify and YouTube.

North America accounted for the highest share of around 30.0% across the global mobile application market in 2019 due to the presence of players like Netflix Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Google LLC across this region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth in the upcoming years due to the rising popularity of smartphones among individuals across countries like India and China.

The market across the globe includes key players such as Gameloft SE, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Google LLC, Netflix Inc., Amazon Inc, and Practo. They are developing strategies like acquisitions and partnerships for enhancing downloads and usage of their applications.

