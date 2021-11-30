Healthcare Analytical Testing Services to Represent $9.8 billion Opportunities in Pharmaceutical Companies

Illinois, United States, 2021-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global healthcare analytical testing services market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[357 Pages Report] The healthcare analytical testing services market is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2026 from USD 5.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The shift in focus towards the analytical testing of biologics and biosimilars, increasing outsourcing of analytical testing by pharmaceutical companies and medical device companies, an increasing number of clinical trials, and the rising acceptance of the QbD approach in pharma research and manufacturing are the major factors driving the growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market.

The bioanalytical testing services segment holds the highest market share, by type, in the Healthcare analytical testing services market

Based on type, bioanalytical testing, physical characterization, method development & validation, stability testing, batch-release testing, raw material testing, microbial testing, and environmental monitoring services. In 2020, the bioanalytical testing services segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their utility in controlling the cost of drug development by effectively evaluating the therapeutic entity throughout the drug development cycle. The time constraints and the exorbitant costs of drug discovery and development in biopharmaceutical research are driving the market for bioanalytical testing services.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies to hold the highest market share, by end user, in the forecast period

Based on the end user, the healthcare analytical testing services market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and contract research organizations (CROs). The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing outsourcing of analytical testing services by these companies to boost profit margins, avoid high capital expenditure, and focus on their core business competencies.

North America holds the largest share in the Healthcare analytical testing services market, by region, in the forecast period

The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share in the market in 2020. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the presence of a well-established base of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, high investments in biosimilars & biologics segment, and increasing R&D expenditure.

Key Players:

Key players in the Healthcare analytical testing services market include Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Charles River Laboratories (US), WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. (China), PPD, Inc. (US), Element Materials Technology (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Pace Analytical Services, LLC. (US), Intertek Group LLC. (UK), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Source BioScience (UK), Almac Group (UK), ICON plc (Ireland), Frontage Laboratories, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), ALS Life Science (US), Syneos Health (US), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US), Cinven (LGC Limited) (UK), Anacura (Belgium), Impact Analytical (US), & CD BioSciences (US).