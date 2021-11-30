Top Global Industrial Cleaning Market Industry Leaders

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The global industrial cleaning chemicals market size is projected to reach USD 58.2 billionby2024 from USD 46.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGRof 4.5% between2019and2024. The rising demand from manufacturing, healthcare, and retail & foodservice applications isexpected to support the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market. However, stringent regulations imposed by the government of various countries on the use of a few chemicals are restraining the growth of the market. The development of green and bio-based cleaning chemicals has created opportunities for manufacturers. Diversey Inc.(US), Ecolab (US), BASF SE(Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US),and Clariant (Switzerland) are the major players in the industrial cleaning chemicals market.

Download PDF Brochure at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=52902227

Diversey Inc. (US) is one of the leading producers of industrial cleaning chemicals.The company actively invests in R&D for creating innovative solutions for the industrial cleaning chemicals market.

In April 2019, the company opened a new R&D facility in Shanghai, China. This R&D facility is well connected to the company’s global R&D resources. This helped the company enhance innovation and serve the Asianmarket.

Recently, in January 2019,Diversey Inc.announced a strategic alliance in the North American industrial & institutional cleaning market. This partnership provides solutions for complete facility disinfection, cleaning, and air care for specific applications.

Request Sample of Report at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=52902227

Ecolab (US) is another leading player in this market.The company invests vigorously in R&D for new technologies and innovations in product development. The company aims at expanding its presence in Europe with the help of acquisitions.

Recently, in August 2019,the company acquired Georgia-based food safety and cleaning products company, Chemstar Corp. This helped Ecolab to serve the needs of retail and food customers.

In December 2018, the company acquired a UK-based hygiene and cleaning product & services supplier, Holchem Group Limited. This helped the company to strengthen its offerings tothe food & beverage and hospitality industries.

BASF SE (Germany) is also a leading producer of industrial cleaning chemicals. The company invests heavily in R&D to develop innovative products.