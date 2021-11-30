Leukapheresis Market worth $91 million – Industry-Specific Challenges and Trends Affecting the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The global leukapheresis market is projected to reach USD 91 million by 2026 from USD 61 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The leukopaks market is expected to reach USD 662 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.9%.

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

The Leukopaks are enriched leukapheresis products that contain higher concentrations of leukocytes. The increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia and growing demand for leukopaks for research applications are some of the factors driving the growth of these markets. However, the high cost of therapeutic leukapheresis andc cellular therapies, stringent donor recruitment criteria, and long procedural time for leukapheresis are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Globally, the incidence of leukemia has risen significantly. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, there will be an estimated 61,090 new cases of leukemia in the US.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The Prominent players in the Leukapheresis products and leukopaks market include Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), AllCells, LLC (US), and StemExpress, LLC. (US).

Terumo BCT is a leading player in the leukapheresis products market and accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The company offers apheresis equipment with the WBC removal protocol. The company focuses on capitalizing on the increased opportunities for adopting new therapies in response to unmet medical needs in the therapeutic apheresis business by prioritizing investments in strategically important emerging countries. In October 2018, the company collaborated with UniCAR Therapy Bio-Medicine Technology Co. (China) to allow the former company to utilize Terumo’s cell expansion devices to automate its manufacturing process for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

The leukapheresis and leukopaks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of leukoreduced plasma and leukoreduced RBCs, growing adoption of leukopaks as a source of primary cells for research applications, increasing number of clinical trials for the development of CAR T-cell therapy using leukopaks.

Industry Segmentation:

The blood component providers & blood centers segment holds the highest market share in the leukapheresis products market

Based on end user, the leukapheresis products market is segmented into blood component providers & blood centers, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & transfusion centers. Blood component providers & blood centers hold the largest share in this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to growing demand for leukopaks for the development of CAR T-cell therapies, and the increasing demand for blood components in clinical conditions such as cancer.

The leukopaks market, the diseased leukopaks segment is projected to grow at the highest rate forecast period.

Based on type, segmented into mobilized leukopaks, non-mobilized leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs. In this segment, the diseased leukopaks segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for diseased-state leukopaks for cell interaction studies, drug toxicity studies, preclinical development of cell-based therapeutics, immunotherapy, immune-oncology studies, and regenerative medicine is driving the growth of this segment.

The acute lymphocytic leukemia segment holds the largest share in the leukopaks market.

Based on indication, the acute lymphocytic leukemia segment accounts for the largest share of the leukopaks market, by indication. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus of pharmaceutical companies on the development of leukopak-based cell therapies for the treatment of acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and a high number of CAR T-cell therapy clinical trials for ALL.

