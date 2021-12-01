Green Business Initiative Program By Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce

Killeen, TX, 2021-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Association with a chamber of commerce provides business owners with many benefits that help in their growth and success. The chamber helps them interact with potential clients and other business owners.  Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce provides a wide variety of services for businesses in Killeen in the form of different kinds of events and programs for members.

About the Chamber

The chamber of commerce aims to support community leaders and business leaders in the local community, state and nation. It is a member of prestigious organizations such as the Gulf Coast strategic Highway Coalition, Great American Defense Communities, U.S. chamber of Commerce and Texas Association of Business. It provides opportunities to help businesses grow, connect and engage with the community.

Green Business Initiative

  • This is a program by the chamber of commerce in association with Centex Sustainable Communities Partnership for incorporating sustainable practices
  • The initiative helps businesses to reduce their environmental impact
  • Up to 15 measures listed on GKCC website need to be implemented for GBI Certification
  • These include:
  • Recycling glass, paper, can, cardboards and plastic
  • Staring your own compost pile
  • Implementing measures to reduce paper waste
  • Offering non-plastic or reusable alternative
  • Implementing measures to reuse items
  • Using renewable energy
  • Installing automatic shut-off systems for light fixtures, sprinklers, etc.
  • Checking for and repairing water leaks
  • Using a programmable thermostat
  • Seasonal adjustment of thermostat and use of ceiling fans for air circulation
  • Replacing hazardous products with non-hazardous ones
  • Wrapping water heaters with an insulating jacket to prevent heat loss
  • Replacing lights with ENERGY STAR bulbs and fixtures
  • Avoiding routine window cleaning and using the service only when needed

Benefits of GBI Certification

  • Digital badge on websites
  • Recognition on GKCC newsletter and Facebook page
  • Competitive advantage
  • Efficiency due to sustainable practices
  • Discounted services by The Green Plant compost pickup
  • Listing on GKCC’s website
  • Certificate for storefront
  • Eligibility for “Green Business of the Year” awards at the annual Banquet of GKCC

For more information about the services provided by Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX 76541 or call at (254) 526-9551. You can also check out its website at https://killeenchamber.com or connect on Twitter, YouTube, Linkedin and Facebook.

