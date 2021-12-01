Green Business Initiative Program By Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce

Killeen, TX, 2021-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Association with a chamber of commerce provides business owners with many benefits that help in their growth and success. The chamber helps them interact with potential clients and other business owners. Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce provides a wide variety of services for businesses in Killeen in the form of different kinds of events and programs for members.

About the Chamber

The chamber of commerce aims to support community leaders and business leaders in the local community, state and nation. It is a member of prestigious organizations such as the Gulf Coast strategic Highway Coalition, Great American Defense Communities, U.S. chamber of Commerce and Texas Association of Business. It provides opportunities to help businesses grow, connect and engage with the community.

Green Business Initiative

This is a program by the chamber of commerce in association with Centex Sustainable Communities Partnership for incorporating sustainable practices

The initiative helps businesses to reduce their environmental impact

Up to 15 measures listed on GKCC website need to be implemented for GBI Certification

These include:

Recycling glass, paper, can, cardboards and plastic

Staring your own compost pile

Implementing measures to reduce paper waste

Offering non-plastic or reusable alternative

Implementing measures to reuse items

Using renewable energy

Installing automatic shut-off systems for light fixtures, sprinklers, etc.

Checking for and repairing water leaks

Using a programmable thermostat

Seasonal adjustment of thermostat and use of ceiling fans for air circulation

Replacing hazardous products with non-hazardous ones

Wrapping water heaters with an insulating jacket to prevent heat loss

Replacing lights with ENERGY STAR bulbs and fixtures

Avoiding routine window cleaning and using the service only when needed

Benefits of GBI Certification

Digital badge on websites

Recognition on GKCC newsletter and Facebook page

Competitive advantage

Efficiency due to sustainable practices

Discounted services by The Green Plant compost pickup

Listing on GKCC’s website

Certificate for storefront

Eligibility for “Green Business of the Year” awards at the annual Banquet of GKCC

For more information about the services provided by Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX 76541 or call at (254) 526-9551. You can also check out its website at https://killeenchamber.com or connect on Twitter, YouTube, Linkedin and Facebook.