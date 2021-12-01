Polybutene-1 Market Is Likely To Register Double Digit CAGR During 2021 To 2031

Increasing government initiatives towards environment-friendly chemicals and materials have created a vast opportunity for polybutene-1

in several applications. Countries across the globe are concerned about rising environmental plastic pollution. Governments are promoting and encouraging recycling and products that pollute less as a substitute for existing materials or products.

Polybutene-1 (PB-1) offers 100% recyclability with better performance, and can be used in several applications such as piping systems, adhesives, etc. In developing economies, health and hygiene play a vital role. Therefore, governments allow and encourage PB-1 application in hot and cold water pipes, which provide freshwater with no impurities and packaging solutions in food packaging that provide flexible use and hygienic food, all of which have bolstered demand for polybutene-1.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the polybutene-1 market is forecast to be valued at around US$ 383 Mn in 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market has witnessed a growth of nearly 2.2% from 2016 to 2020, and created an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 32 Mn in the same timeframe.

The market in Europe is expected to expand at close to 8% CAGR over the forecast period, and be valued more US$ 258 Mn by 2031-end, which would amount to one-third of the global market share.

Germany’s market for polybutene-1 is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 33 Mn from 2021 to 2031.

In terms of value, piping systems are expected to register a CAGR of close to 9% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 268 Mn by 2031-end.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Type Homo Polybutene-1 Random Polybutene-1

By Process Technique Extrusion Grade Polybutene-1 Extrusion Blow Molding Grade Polybutene-1 Injection Molding Grade Polybutene-1

By Application Polybutene-1 for Packaging Material Cold Meat Cheese Smoked Salmon Powder Milk Rice Coffee Pads Others Polybutene-1 for Film Modification BOPP Cast PP Polybutene-1 for Polyolefin Modification Polybutene-1 for Piping / Plumbing Systems Hot and Cold Water Supply Systems District Heating Lines Pressurized Plastic Tanks Underfloor Heating Others Polybutene-1 for Electric Domestic Heaters Polybutene-1 for Hot Melt Adhesives

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Crucial insights in the Polybutene-1 Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Polybutene-1 Market Basic overview of the Polybutene-1 Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Polybutene-1 Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Polybutene-1 Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Polybutene-1 Market stakeholders.

