Earth Observation Value Added Services Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of around 9% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

Key Market Segments Covered By Solution Commercial Data Value-added Services

By Application Earth Observation Systems for Defence & Intelligence Earth Observation Systems for Infrastructure & Engineering Earth Observation Systems for Environment and Natural Resource Monitoring Earth Observation Systems for Power & Energy Earth Observation Systems for Location-based Services Earth Observation Systems for Maritime Earth Observation Systems for Disaster Management Earth Observation Systems for Agriculture Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Earth Observation System (EOS) Market: Scope of Report A revised study by Fact.MR on the earth observation system (EOS) market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with earth observation systems. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies manufacturing earth observation systems, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product developments, revenue generation and service offerings across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of earth observation systems during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of value (US$ Mn). Market estimates at global and regional levels are available in terms of “US$ Mn”. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a service provider can look to achieve, along with identifying the potential resources, considering the sales perspective in the global earth observation system market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the market report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the EOS market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for earth observation systems has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value and volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of earth observation systems, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in providing earth observation systems has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolio and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the earth observation system market. Key Takeaways from Market Study The global EOS market is expected to grow 2.4X in value by 2031.

Value-added services as a solution capture the highest share of more than half of the global market, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 3 Bn by 2031.

Among the applications, infrastructure has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise in penetration of EOS across multiple industries over the past decade. Defence holds the highest market share with more than 40%, and is expected to expand at around 9.5% CAGR through 2031.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 180 BPS points by the end of 2031.

Europe is the second-largest market for EOS, with more than 22% global market share, but is expected to lose 56 BPS by the end of 2031. “Investments infrastructure applications can be highly beneficial to EOS suppliers over the coming years,”says a Fact.MR analyst. Winning Strategy Key players in this market are continuously investing in technological advancements and research & development to come up with improved and efficient equipment and cost reduction. For instance, SpaceX has made a significant contribution to reusable rockets, which drastically reduced the costs of remanufacturing. This allows companies to perform their space programs and launches with better efficiency, lower costs, and improved flexibility of data acquired. These advancements will propel market growth in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

