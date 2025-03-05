Sodium Silicate Market 2030: The Role of R&D in Product Development

Sodium Silicate Market Growth & Trends

The global sodium silicate market size is expected to reach USD 15.62 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Growing demand in manufacturing household as well as industrial detergents is anticipated to propel product demand over the forecast period.

Sodium carbonate and silica sand are the key raw materials used for the production of sodium silicate. Presence of numerous raw material suppliers across the globe eases the procurement of key feedstock, thus impacting the overall production on a positive note. Major companies including GHCL limited, Tata Chemicals Limited, Solvay S.A. and Merck Millipore are involved in the production of raw materials used for sodium silicate manufacturing.

The pricing strategy for the compound is driven by the quality of the product. As a result, industry players are likely to invest more on R&D to reduce product cost and expand product portfolio in order to gain the market share. Furthermore, key industry players are adopting expansion and integration strategies in order to establish themselves in the global sodium silicate market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Sodium Silicate Market

Commercially, the compound is available in both liquid and solid forms. International trade of liquid products is limited by the cost of transportation rather than production costs. As a result, majority of the manufacturers prefer captive consumption of the product for manufacturing of silica derivatives, such as zeolites and precipitated silica.

Sodium silicate products of commercial concentrations with m<1.8 and silicate powders with m<2.4 attack the skin when tested according to Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) protocols. The market is thus subjected to stringent regulations prescribed by the Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA), the U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT), and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA).

Sodium Silicate Market Report Highlights

The catalysts application segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the projected period owing to increasing demand in transesterification of palm oil for formulation of biodiesel

Detergents was the dominant application segment in 2022 accounting for 22.7% share of the overall volume, owing to high consumption of sodium silicate for manufacturing powdered detergents

The elastomers application segment is expected to progress at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to high demand in manufacturing molded flexible parts, seals, and adhesives

Asia Pacific held the largest share of over 46.0% in terms of volume in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period on account of expanding automotive and construction sector in emerging economies, including China and India

Participants in the industry have adopted partnership and joint venture strategies to meet increasing consumer demand and gain larger market shares

Sodium Silicate Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sodium silicate market on the basis of application and region:

Sodium Silicate Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Detergents

Catalysts

Pulp & paper

Elastomers

Food & healthcare

Others

Sodium Silicate Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Switzerland France Italy Spain Netherlands Russia

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Thailand Indonesia Singapore New Zealand Philippines

Central & South America Brazil Argentina Chile

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Iran



Order a free sample PDF of the Sodium Silicate Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.