North America to Record Highest Sales of Chillers Air Conditioning Systems in Terms of Volume by 2031 End

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Chillers Air Conditioning Systems. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Chillers Air Conditioning Systems Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Chillers Air Conditioning Systems market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Chillers Air Conditioning Systems, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Chillers Air Conditioning Systems Market.

Market Taxonomy Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Portable Air Conditioning Systems

Window Air Conditioning Systems

Split Air Conditioning Systems

Cassette Air Conditioning Systems

Single Packaged Air Conditioning Systems

Chillers Air Conditioning Systems

Airside Air Conditioning Systems Sales Channel B2B

Authorized Stores

Independent Electronic Stores

Air Conditioning System Market Scope Of The Report Demand for air conditioning systems across the globe will remain driven by growing living standards of the population, rapid rise in urbanization and global warming. Increasing awareness about indoor air quality along with the need for provisioned & well-furnished houses is further creating demand for air conditioning systems. This report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global air conditioning system market for the forecast period 2017-2026, offering key insights on the growth prospects of the market. Scope: The scope of the Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global air conditioning system market for the forecast period 2017-2026 and offer accurate and unbiased insights to the readers. Air conditioning system manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the global industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. In-depth analysis regarding the energy saving properties, usage benefits, and long-term maintenance is detailed in this report. The comprehensive study offers insights on various market drivers, trends, and challenges shaping the future of the market, serving as a platform for future study, interest and understanding for the leading industries, trade magazines and journals related to the global air conditioning system market. Summary: The report introduces the current scenario of the market for air conditioning system. The executive summary section of the report offers information regarding the future scope of the global air conditioning system market. Brief information on the vital aspects, facts, and statistics on the global air conditioning system market is emphasized in this section. Overview: This section offers an overview of the global air conditioning system market. This section comprises definition of the product – air conditioning system, along with key insights on dynamics playing an important role towards the growth of the market. The overview also includes market value and year-on-year growth defining the future progress and decline of the global air conditioning system. Data on the year-on-year growth provides readers with an overall view on expected progress reshaping growth during the forecast period. In the next section, the report provides insights on major drivers, key trends, and retrains on the basis of demand, supply and macro-economic factors. The report also talks about an impact analysis of drivers and restraints that helps in decision-making and becoming more efficient. The report further provides information on various technological advancements in the global air conditioning system market. Latest information and advancements regarding growth opportunities can prove to be beneficial for the leading manufacturers of air conditioning system. With advancements in technology, keeping an eye on the latest trends and developments is important for air conditioning system manufacturers to frame key business strategies. Key insights concerning the list of distributor, supply chain, cost structure, pricing analysis, and raw material sourcing, are also provided in this section of the report. Considering the broad-scope of the global air conditioning system market, the report offers in-depth insights on the forecast and segment-wise analysis. The air conditioning system market has been segmented on the basis of application, sales channel, product type, and region. This sections offers segmentation analysis, along with a detailed country-wise forecast on all the parameters. In the final section, the report offers information on the key competitors, along with a board view of the market players and company analysis. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across the value chain, and their presence in the global air conditioning system market. Manufacturers Moving toward Greener & Cleaner Cooling Direction Evolving government mandates dictate equipment manufacturers to shift their focus toward adoption effective alternatives to chemicals, which prevent adverse impacts on the environment. In the cooling arena, manufacturers are now replacing chemical refrigerants emitting GHG such as HFCs, HCFCs and CFCs, with less hazardous green agents that prevent depletion of ozone layer and impact on global warming. The non-synthetic & naturally occurring substances capable of being utilized as cooling agents in air conditioning systems include water, air, ammonia, CO 2 and hydrocarbons such as cyclopentane, butane and propane. For OEMs manufacturing air conditioning systems, new challenges are brought by these government regulations in selecting best quality refrigerant and components for handling the specific refrigerant’s performance characteristics and technical challenges. This implies an imperative first step towards a greener and cleaner cooling direction. 5 Key Projections on Future of Air Conditioning System Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026 North America is expected to remain the most remunerative market for air conditioning system, with revenues estimated to reach nearly US$ 60,000 Mn by 2026-end. In terms of value, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to be the fastest expanding market for air conditioning system through 2026. In addition, Europe will account for the second largest revenue share of the market by 2026-end. In contrast, Japan will account for the smallest revenue share of the market during the forecast period.

Chillers air conditioning systems are expected to remain dominant in the market, in terms of revenues. Nearly equal market revenue shares are projected to be accounted by window air conditioning systems and single-packaged air conditioning systems through 2026. In addition, window and split air conditioning systems are projected to register a parallel sales expansion through 2026, in terms of value.

Industrial applications of air conditioning systems will continue to be the most profitable in the market, closely trailed by their commercial applications.

B2B and independent electronic stores will endure as the leading sales channel for air conditioning system in terms of revenues. However, in terms of value, authorized stores will witness the fastest expansion in sales of air conditioning systems through 2026.

Presence of numerous leading players has made the market highly competitive, with majority of these manufacturers competing on the basis of energy efficiency. Key players profiled in the report include Daikin Industries Ltd., Mitsubhishi, Qingdo Haier, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Electrolux, Panasonic, UTC, Hitachi, Gree Electric Appliances, Sharp Corp, Carrier Corp, Midea Group Co. Ltd., and Johnson Controls.

