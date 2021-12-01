Attractive Opportunities in the Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market

The global ceramic sanitary ware market size is projected to reach USD 44.6 billion by 2025 from USD 32.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8%, during the same period. The changing lifestyle and increasing purchasing power of the middle-class population of developing countries are expected to support the growth of the ceramic sanitary ware market. However, fluctuation in housing demand is restraining the growth of the market. Technological advancements have created opportunities for manufacturers. LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan), TOTO Ltd. (Japan), Roca Sanitario SA (Spain), and Kohler Co. (US) are the major players in the ceramic sanitary ware market.

LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan) is one of the leading producers of ceramic sanitary ware. Expansion and new product development are the main strategies adopted by this organization. In August 2018, the company opened a new ceramic sanitary ware production plant in India with an investment of USD 65 million. Approximately 80% of the plant’s production will cater to the Indian market, and the remaining 20% will be exported to the global market. This development helped the company to expand its presence in the Indian market. In April 2019, the company launched two new bathroom collections under the brand name of INAX at Milan Design Week. This helped the company to meet the increasing demand from the global market.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

TOTO Ltd. (Japan) is another leading player in this market. The company launched high-end washlet bidet toilets in the global market. This new product is sold under the brand name or NEOREST NX. This helped the company to attract more customers.

Roca Sanitario SA (Spain) is also a leading producer of ceramic sanitary ware. The company launched a new bathroom collection made from innovative designs. This collection offers sanitary wares with bold colors. This helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio.

Kohler Co. (US) is also one of the leading producers of ceramic sanitary ware. In January 2020, the company introduced five new products, which include touchless faucets and touchless toilet technology, among others. This touchless technology provides flushing with sensors placed near the flush tank. These smart products provide comfort and hygiene to the user.

Read More: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ceramic-sanitary-ware.asp