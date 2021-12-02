Redpoint West Lafayette Offers Student Housing for Purdue University

Posted on 2021-12-02 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

West Lafayette, Indiana, 2021-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint West Lafayette is pleased to announce they offer student housing options for individuals attending Purdue University. Their goal is to help students enjoy a more independent lifestyle through their college years while staying close to the campus in affordable housing.

At Redpoint West Lafayette, students can choose from various comfortable floor plans, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom fully furnished apartments. With the per-person rental rate, they make it easy for individuals to room with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program without concerns about what might happen if a roommate can’t pay their share of the rent. The cost of each apartment includes Internet access, trash disposal, and bus service for convenient access to the Purdue University campus.

Students living at Redpoint West Lafayette can take advantage of the various amenities located at the housing complex. These features include a 24-hour fitness center, a new clubhouse, outdoor grilling stations, a coffee bar, and private study places. Residents and their friends can participate in social events scheduled throughout the year, making college life as enjoyable as possible.

Anyone interested in learning about the student housing options offered can find out more by visiting the Redpoint West Lafayette website or by calling 1-765-250-9900.

About Redpoint West Lafayette: Redpoint West Lafayette is an off-campus housing community open to students attending Purdue University. The complex offers various fully furnished floor plans to make student living affordable and comfortable. With various amenities offered, students can enjoy a fun lifestyle while remaining close to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

Company: Redpoint West Lafayette
Address: 2900 Snowdrop Dr.
City: West Lafayette
State: IN
Zip code: 47906
Telephone number: 1-765-250-9900

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution