Redpoint West Lafayette Offers Student Housing for Purdue University

West Lafayette, Indiana, 2021-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint West Lafayette is pleased to announce they offer student housing options for individuals attending Purdue University. Their goal is to help students enjoy a more independent lifestyle through their college years while staying close to the campus in affordable housing.

At Redpoint West Lafayette, students can choose from various comfortable floor plans, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom fully furnished apartments. With the per-person rental rate, they make it easy for individuals to room with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program without concerns about what might happen if a roommate can’t pay their share of the rent. The cost of each apartment includes Internet access, trash disposal, and bus service for convenient access to the Purdue University campus.

Students living at Redpoint West Lafayette can take advantage of the various amenities located at the housing complex. These features include a 24-hour fitness center, a new clubhouse, outdoor grilling stations, a coffee bar, and private study places. Residents and their friends can participate in social events scheduled throughout the year, making college life as enjoyable as possible.

Anyone interested in learning about the student housing options offered can find out more by visiting the Redpoint West Lafayette website or by calling 1-765-250-9900.

About Redpoint West Lafayette: Redpoint West Lafayette is an off-campus housing community open to students attending Purdue University. The complex offers various fully furnished floor plans to make student living affordable and comfortable. With various amenities offered, students can enjoy a fun lifestyle while remaining close to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

