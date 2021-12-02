Demand for High-Performance Lubricants to Propel the Automotive Antifreeze Market – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Automotive Antifreeze Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global automotive antifreeze market is influenced by a slew of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. This report analyzes the global automotive antifreeze market for the period 2017-2022, and offers actionable insights on future market direction.

Scope

The scope of the report is to analyze the global automotive antifreeze market for the period 2017-2022 and give readers an accurate, unbiased analysis. Automotive antifreeze manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the overall automotive market can benefit from the insights offered in this report.

The comprehensive analysis offered in the report can also be of interest to leading automotive journals and trade magazines.

Summary

The report begins with a concise summary of the global automotive antifreeze market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, giving users the scope of the report.

The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global automotive antifreeze market.

Fact.MR, a fast-growing market research firm, announces the launch of its new report on the global automotive antifreeze market. Increasing sales of cars, especially in China and India will augur well for the growth of the global antifreeze market. Increasing vehicle production in North America and Europe will offer growth opportunities for the market. Manufacturers are focusing on introduction of more environment-friendly automotive antifreeze with propylene glycol, which is a less-toxic compound prepared from propene. FactMR’s report offers detailed analysis about the global automotive antifreeze market for the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

The global automotive antifreeze market is projected to register 5.2% CAGR through 2022. Growth of the market is influenced by a number of macroeconomic factors, which include stable recovery in global economy, increasing disposable income of middle class, and relatively stable end-user sentiment. Expanding automotive aftermarket, and rising awareness among consumers about engine efficiency and automobile maintenance are expected to drive demand for automotive antifreeze across the globe. Rising component costs and fluctuation will create challenges for manufacturers during the forecast period. Fluctuating input costs are expected to impact the profitability of suppliers. Soaring demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is estimated to be another imperative factor to fuel growth of the market. Global sales of automotive antifreeze will account for revenues worth US$ 359.1 Mn in 2017, and is further estimated to reach US$ 463.4 Mn by 2022-end.

Key takeaways from FactMR’s Report on Global Automotive Antifreeze Market

Propylene glycol is expected to remain preferred among products in the global automotive antifreeze market, with sales expanding at a high single-digit CAGR through 2022. Sales of glycerin-based automotive antifreeze will remain sluggish during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, sales of automotive antifreeze will be highest in passenger cars (PC), witnessing an impressive expansion through 2022. LCVs will remain the second most lucrative vehicles for sales of automotive antifreeze globally. However, demand for automotive antifreeze in HCVs will remain sluggish throughout the forecast period.

Aftermarket will continue to be the largest sales channel for automotive antifreeze, with sales poised to reach nearly US$ 320 Mn by 2022-end. Revenue from sales of automotive antifreeze in OEM will remain comparatively lower, expanding at 4.3% CAGR through 2022.

Organic acid is estimated to be most-lucrative technology in the global automotive antifreeze market, closely followed by inorganic acid technology by 2022-end. However, inorganic acid technology is expected to account for a comparatively higher revenue share of the market than organic technology in 2017.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is estimated to be dominant in the market, with sales estimated to reach US$ 162.6 Mn by 2022-end.

Europe will remain the second-most lucrative region for automotive antifreeze market during the forecast period.

North America and APEJ are expected to register parallel expansion at 5.3% CAGR through 2024 in the global automotive antifreeze market.

Key market players identified in the report include BP P.L.C., Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub SE, KOST USA, Inc., Prestone Products Corporation, Recochem Inc., Rock Oil Company, LLC, Total S.A., and Valvoline International, Inc.

