Hollow Fiber Filtration Market worth $597 million by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Pune , India , 2021-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Hollow Fiber Filtration Market by Material (Polymer (PES, PVDF), Ceramic), Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), Application (Harvest & Clarification, Concentration, Diafiltration), End Users (Pharma, Biotech, CRO, CMO) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 597 million by 2026 from USD 303 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Hollow Fiber Filtration Market”

194 – Tables

35 – Figures

184 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=267011039

The growth of the global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market is driven by factors such as the rising preference for continuous manufacturing, increasing use of single use technologies, and the rising biopharmaceutical industry. In addition, emerging economies, and increased investment cell-based research are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the market.

The PS/PES material segment accounted for the largest share of the Hollow Fiber Filtration Market in 2020.

Based on material, the market is segmented into polymeric and ceramic. The polymeric segment is further sub segmented into PS/PES, Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and Other polymeric materials. In 2020, PS/PES membrane filters accounted for the largest market share as they are designed to eliminate particulates during standard filtration. They have low protein and drug binding characteristics and are stable at alkaline pH. PS/PES membranes are recommended for aqueous applications and for biological samples. These membranes offer high product recoveries due to characteristics such as low affinity and adsorption. In biopharmaceutical industries, PS/PES membranes are mostly used for ultrafiltration in downstream processing, product concentration, and the filtration of biological and pharmaceutical solutions.

The continuous cell perfusion segment accounted for the largest market share of the Hollow Fiber Filtration Market in 2020.

Based on application type, the market is segmented into continuous cell perfusion, harvest and clarification, and concentration and diafiltration. In 2020, continuous cell perfusion accounted for the largest market share due to the advantages of hollow fibers in continuous cell perfusion, such as enabling efficient cell separation (with low shear) and allowing robust large-scale manufacturing.

Request Sample Pages:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=267011039

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the Hollow Fiber Filtration Market in 2020.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to innovation, a giant talent pool of scientists, low labor, and manufacturing costs. The region has also witnessed mass production because of technology and a rise in continuous manufacturing instead of batch production in the previous era.

Asia Pacific region is also a lucrative market for foreign investors, with key market players having their presence in the region. Over the last decade, CMOs in the Asia Pacific region have impacted the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market. Several small and medium-scale CMOs set up in APAC have obtained US FDA approval for their operations and completed GMP certifications, thus driving the regions market.

Prominent players in the Hollow Fiber Filtration Market are Repligen Corporation (US), Danaher (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Parker-Hannifin Corp (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A (France), TOYOBO CO., LTD (Japan), and Cantel Medical (US). The key players in this market are focusing on strategic expansions, and acquisition to expand their presence in the market.

Browse Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market by Product (Filter, System), Technique (Microfiltration, Nanofiltration), Material (PES, PVDF, PTFE), Application (Final Product (Sterile Filtration), Raw Material, Cell Separation, Water) – Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pharmaceutical-membrane-filtration-market-255408031.html

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by Product (Membrane Filters, Single-Use Systems), Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), Application (Final Product Processing, Raw material), Scale of Operation (Manufacturing, Pilot, R&D) – Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pharmaceutical-filtration-market-209343847.html