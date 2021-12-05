Car Oil Filter Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031 -End

In the latest report on the car oil filter market by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the assessment period (2021 to 2031).

Increase in the number of vehicles along with strict government regulation on adverse environmental effect is propelling demand for car oil filters all across the globe. Market participants are coming up with dual textured elements that are coarse on outside and fine from the inside to achieve high filtration rate and resists clogging.

Canister type is considered to have higher consumer inclination as it is considered as ‘eco oil filter’. These filters are usually made up of paper filter media and plastic, and are primarily termed as the spin-on type as they are able to degrade and considered sustainable post utilization.

As automotive components require high maintenance and replacement, the aftermarket for car oil filters is attractive in terms of value generation. Market frontrunners have developed robust distribution networks in order to cater dynamic demand from the aftermarket sales of car oil filters across regions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global car oil filter market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period and reach a market valuation of US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2031.

Under product type, anti-drain black seals is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of nearly 3.6%.

Premium passenger cars and luxury passenger cars are capturing more than 45% market share.

Europe is the leading regional market, reaching a market value of US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2031.

Key Segments Covered in Car Oil Filter Industry Survey

By Product Type Base Gaskets Canisters Anti-drain Black Seals Base Plates

By Sales Channel Car Oil Filters Sold at OEMs Car Oil Filters Sold at OESs Car Oil Filters Sold at IAMs

By Vehicle Type Car Oil Filters for Compact Passenger Cars Car Oil Filters for Mid-sized Passenger Cars Car Oil Filters for Premium Passenger Cars Car Oil Filters for Luxury Passenger Cars

By Filter Media Cellulose Car Oil Filters Synthetic Car Oil Filters Others



