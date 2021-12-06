Zozulu offers a collections of beds, headboards and mattresses online.

Visit Zozulu online to browse from a beautiful and affordable collection of bedroom furniture.

San Diego, CA, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — The bedroom is the place of rest, peace, and tranquillity. It should match your style and create a haven of relaxation for you. With Zozulu bedrooms sets, you can select exactly what suits your taste, style, design, and budget for that perfect night’s sleep.

Beds

Not only is your bed a place of comfort and rest but it is often the central focus in your bedroom. At Zozulu, we stock a collection of striking bedroom furniture. Choose from a selection of different sizes, whether it be a single, double or king set. As well as customizable by length, height and style.

The platform bed sets can be designed within a bed box set, with your mattress sitting on top of wooden support slats. Alternatively, you can decide on a modern metal frame bed that is available in a variety of colours and finishes.

Within the range, you will find Riverdale, Tribeca, Bedford, Chelsea, Capri, and Modway to name but a few. With so many design styles and bed sizes, you’re sure to find one that works best for you.

Headboards

Headboards are an easy way of adding elegance to your bedroom and enhancing the overall styling. They add character to any bland bedroom and enhance the look and feel with an artistic and inspiring edge.

At Zozulu, we offer a wide range of luxurious, retro, and modern headboard options that comes with hassle-free assembly. All of our headboards are made from durable and long-lasting metals and come with rust-resistant powder-coated finishes.

Our upholstered headboards are luxurious and designed to give your room an extra element of elegant style. Whereas our modern metal headboards add that contemporary look and feel.

If you are interested in having stylish custom-made headboards created, we also provided digitally printed decorative headboards that are the perfect final touch for your bed. To add an extra flair, we also print pillows and beanbags that can be matched to your headboards.

Mattresses

Our bedroom furniture sets include an amazing memory foam pocket spring mattress that provides superior comfort, motion isolation and supports the contours of your body, ensuring a peaceful night’s sleep. Offering a range from 6-inch upwards memory foam mattresses or a gel-infused cooling mattress you are guaranteed to sleep well.

The mattresses sold online by Zozulu consist of two layers of memory foam padding that provide a barrier between the springs for easy resting and perfect sleep. All our mattresses include CertiPUR-US Certified Foam. We also offer 2 Inch King Gel-Infused Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Toppers that are designed to relieve stress on pressure points,

So, take a deep breath and exhale because with our bespoke bedroom furniture you’ve found your pathway to that perfect sleep.

Visit Zozulu to choose from a collection of beds, headboards and mattresses online.