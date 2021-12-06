Pursuit Technology named finalist in ARN Innovation Awards 2021

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Pursuit Technology, a software company based in Australia’s capital, is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the Australia-Wide National Innovation category for the ARN Innovation Awards. The awards are a program that celebrate ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

The Australia-Wide Innovation Category recognises those who deliver customer innovation and are headquartered outside Sydney and Melbourne. Those who fit this category are considered to be market-leading specialists that thrive in challenging end-user environments, sparking new ideas and outcomes through an unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation.

Pursuit Technology is dedicated to unlocking employee potential through SaaS solutions. They are a people focused company – determined to cut out the tech jargon and provide innovative solutions that solve problems, as well as information that is clear and valuable. Pursuit’s pride is Acorn, a cloud-based learning management system designed to support workforce learning, onboarding, recruitment and performance management.

“We’re honoured to be a finalist in the ARN Innovation Awards,” said Blake Proberts (Pursuit Technology Co-Founder and Managing Director). “This affirms everything we’ve worked so hard on so far, and we will continue to innovate and provide a product that’s ahead of the curve.”

Representing the entire Australian ecosystem, the Innovation Awards saw 315 finalists (including 85+ individuals) make the shortlist from a pool of over 195 organisations and more than 470 nominations, spanning partner, start-up, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

“ARN congratulates Pursuit Technology on becoming a finalist in Australia-Wide National Innovation,” said Cherry Yumul (Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation at IDG). “The 15th running of ARN Innovation Awards has undoubtedly captured the most challenging yet transformative period of the Australian channel.”

The awards program will honour the channel across eight categories. In streamlining the program, the aim is to increase focus on the pacesetters of the local market, those revving up the innovation engine and powering ahead in the delivery of transformative solutions and services.

The winners are currently being selected by an executive panel of industry judges – acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence – before being announced at a celebration dinner at ICC Sydney on Thursday 9 December. The full announcement and list of winners from ARN can be found here: https://bit.ly/3llsWmG.