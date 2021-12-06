WHAT IS THE USE OF PYTHON IN WEB DEVELOPMENT?

Bangalore, India, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

WHAT IS PYTHON?

Python is a high-level programming language its code is interpreted which is readable and understandable.

WHAT IS WEB DEVELOPMENT?

Web refers to the website or web pages Development refers to the development of an application from scratch.

Web development plays an important role in the business sector.

Web development refers to website maintenance and creating a website. It is the application that runs over the internet

there are two kinds of web development:

Frontend Development is referred to as the client-side of the application in which the user directly interacts with is called the front end.

Backend Development is referred to as the server-side of the application in which the user cannot see and interact. It is used to store the data.

FRONTEND DEVELOPMENT

Frontend development consists of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap.

HTML refers to hypertext markup language it is a standard markup language used for designing documents that could be displayed on the website it is used to develop the front-end part of the webpage using a markup language. HTML defines the structure of the webpage it acts as a backbone of web development. The HTML markup language instructs the web browser to display words and images. It is aided by technologies like CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap.

CSS refers to Cascading Style sheet which makes the webpage more presentable the codes are written in a markup language. CSS controls the webpage design controls the styles of text, the content of the document, the space between the paragraphs, the size of the column, style of fonts, color, etc. CSS is based on XML-markup language.

JavaScript is created by Brendan Eich it is developed to describe the dynamic style of the website it is a high-level scripting language. JavaScript is an interpreted programming language JS defines the behavior of responses i.e actions like a button press, etc. It is known as client-side scripting language i.e the source code is processed by the client’s web browser instead of the webserver. HTML is the structure of the website, CSS controls the design of the webpage whereas JavaScript controls the dynamic style of the website.

Bootstrap is a framework developed by Mark Otto and Jacob Thornton it is free and open-source. This framework is a mobile-friendly website that is used for easier and faster web development. The bootstrap is developed on HTML, CSS, and javascript to build the first responsive mobile site and application. There are two versions of bootstrap as bootstrap3 which is the old version and bootstrap4.

Bootstrap 4 is the new version that is used to create front-end websites.

BACK-END DEVELOPMENT

The server-side of the website consists of PHP, Java, Python, Node.js.

PHP(Hypertext Preprocessor)is developed by Rasmus Lerdorf(1994). It is an interpreted scripting language used for webservers. It is used to create dynamic and interactive websites. It is an open and free source easy to understand from beginner to advanced. The scripts of PHP run on the browser that can be executed in many databases such as Oracle, SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc. Websites like Facebook, Webhosting development, etc.

JAVA was developed by James A Gosling in the mid-1990s. It is an Object-oriented programming language that is widely used by many developers. It is a general-purpose programming language. Java language is used for android app development, desktop application, web application, etc. It is a server-side language that facilitates GUI(Graphic user interface).

PYTHON is a modern and high-level programming language that was developed by Dutch programmer Guido van Rossum in 1991. It is a portable language that can be run on different platforms it is used for web development, software development, data science, etc. Python is an interpreted language and it is easy to understand and code, it is the fastest-growing programming language. Syntax of python is readability and it reduces the cost of programming maintenance.

NODE.JS is developed by Ryan Dahl in 2009 that is an open-source based on the JavaScript platform and was built on the Chrome V8 JavaScript engine. Node.js can be used to create different types of applications like web applications, command-line applications, chat applications, etc.

USE OF PYTHON IN WEB DEVELOPMENT

Python is used for server-side web applications since it is easy to read and understand developers who are new in python can build their knowledge in developing web applications using the python language.

Python is a back-end of web development that allows complex tasks on the back-end like AI and data science. It is among the high popularity of web development.

There are lots of libraries in python that is used to develop our web application libraries like Numpy, scitLearn is used to solve mathematical problems and for data analysis. There are frameworks for python that accelerate the development of web applications.

Python Frameworks like Django, Flask, Pyramid, etc. These frameworks contain packages and modules that could help you in many application areas. Flask and Django frameworks are widely used in web development.

WHAT IS A FRAMEWORK?

The framework consists of modules and packages that make web development easier and faster.

there are types of frameworks like Django and flask these two frames are widely used for developing websites. Django and flask frameworks are written in python language.

DJANGO

Django is developed by Adrian Holovaty and Simon Willison in 2003. It is used for web application development. Django framework is written in python language which makes web development faster and easier. It is free and open-source. Many developers select the Django framework for better performance.

FLASK

Flask was developed by Armin Ronacher in the year 2011. It is based on the python language. Flask is a microframework used for developing web applications it means the flask framework does not depend on external libraries that use its own tools and technologies to perform framework functions. It is independent that has been chosen by many developers.