PROFESSIONAL BOXING COMES TO PELL CITY, ALABAMA, SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2021

Pell City, Alabama, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Professional boxing returns to Pell City on Saturday, December 4. Logan Martin Rumble III, Promoted by One One Six Boxing Promotions, will feature some of the Southeast’s top up-and-coming pugilists for an evening of boxing at the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts (CEPA) beginning at 6 p.m.

The main event features Michael Cook, a 34-year-old middleweight from Memphis Tennessee making his sixth appearance with One One Six Boxing Promotions. Ranked 88th in the U.S. among middleweights with a record of 18 wins, 0 losses, and one draw, Cook will face Ernesto Ripas, a seasoned veteran from Guadalajara, Mexico, with a record of 11 wins and 18 losses in an officially sanctioned middleweight bout scheduled for six rounds.

“I’m very excited to have Michael in Alabama for the sixth time,” says Brandi McCain, owner, operator, and chief promoter of One One Six Boxing. “Michael is a tremendous boxer and a fan favorite, and will rock Pell City Saturday night.”

Also competing Saturday night is Nicholas “Baby Boy” Adams, a 25-year-old super-middleweight from Pell City. Adams made his professional debut in his hometown in July during Logan Martin Rumble II, a stunning knockout of Keith Criddell in the fourth round. Adams will face Joshuan Cox, a 24-year-old boxer from Wilson, North Carolina in a super-middleweight bout scheduled for four intense rounds.

“It’s great to be in my hometown again with the love and support that has grown tremendously every day from everyone involved,” says Adams. “That is fuel to my body, to be able to show my hometown what’s in the future for Team Baby Boy. Although I won the first fight, this is the beginning!”

Logan Martin Rumble III is the third professional boxing event hosted by One One Six Promotions in Pell City since McCain launched the company in 2019. In July during Logan Martin Rumble II, Tuscaloosa-based Anthony “Hype” Stewart won the Alabama Cruiserweight State Championship after a first-round knockout of Jayvonne Dafney, improving his record to 6-1-2 and earning a top 20 national ranking.

“I am very excited to return to Pell City for the third time,” says McCain. “I am a born and raised St. Clair County girl, so this makes me very happy.”

Logan Martin Rumble Event Details

Sat, December 4, 2021

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM CST

Pell City High School

Center for Education and Performing Arts (CEPA)

1300 Cogswell Avenue

Pell City, AL 35125

Tickets start at $25

About One One Six Boxing

Alabama’s only licensed boxing promotions company, One One Six Boxing Promotions is owned and operated by Brandi McCain, a native of Ragland, Alabama, and long-time Gadsden resident. A trailblazer in the boxing community, McCain is the first and only female boxing promoter in the state and one of the few nationwide. One One Six Boxing Promotions has held close to 10 professional boxing events and has hosted Money Powell IV, James De La Rosa, and Michael Williams Jr., undefeated prospect of Roy Jones Jr.

For Interviews Or Press Requests

Contact Loyd McIntosh, Press Relations Manager at 205.531.0866 or loydmcintosh@icloud.com.

Photo Link

(Includes 1 photo of Michael Scott, two photos of Nicholas Adams, and a JPEG of the fight card.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1AKdb9gxTXVtE99MuRbdUvo6P1Zw9-Cks?usp=sharing