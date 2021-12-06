DQLabs Appoints John Marchese to their Advisory Board

Pasadena, CA, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — DQLabs, a visionary in augmented data quality management, announced that John Marchese has joined their Advisory Board. John is a prominent executive leading business development for Okera Alliances & Partner Channels, a software technology VC backed startup in the data security and governance space. Okera allows enterprise companies to use data responsibly, accelerating innovation while preventing inappropriate access to confidential, personally identifiable, and regulated data.

“We are excited to welcome John Marchese to the DQLabs’ Advisory Board,” said Raj Joseph, CEO of DQLabs. “John is an authentic leader and hands on executive with enormous experience and worldwide relationships in the data ecosystem. We are equally excited to have John onboard based on our common interest towards promoting the use of AI/ML enabled Data Quality and Data Management platforms in the marketplace, so we had an immediate connection.”

Mr. Marchese is a lifelong entrepreneur and innovator. He has launched or grown companies as a leader on all sides of the reseller, consulting services and technology marketplace. John currently holds an executive position with Okera, and over the past five years he has held global leadership roles growing alliances and scaling partner sales and revenues for data “unicorns” such as Collibra and Sisense.

“DQLabs is a multi-purpose augmented data management platform that can provide value across several areas including data quality, data catalogs and data curation to name a few. Being so deeply involved with data management solutions on a daily basis, one thing I know is that nothing matters if your data quality isn’t high” said John Marchese, Advisor to DQLabs. “I also realize that the DQLabs platform is an attractive offering to form strategic alliances and partnerships which well serve the market and create joint ecosystem value.”

Much of John’s lifetime work has been molded from his direct experience and success of helping launch early Citrix Systems to IPO and beyond as one of their first reseller channel partners, and then as a global director managing a new worldwide channel within their newly launched iBusiness division, resulting in their fastest stock market capitalization growth in history.

About DQLabs, Inc.

DQLabs, Inc is a leading innovator providing an augmented data platform for enterprises to manage data smarter. With a Data Quality first approach powered by ML and self-learning capabilities organizations can connect, discover, measure, monitor, remediate and improve data quality across any type of data. The DQLabs agile and innovative self-service platform provides quick and easy connectors to Azure, AWS, Databricks and Snowflake data clouds. With the Gartner recognized DQLabs automation rich platform, business and technical stakeholders can improve ROI and enrich customer experiences by discovering trustable data and business insights in minutes.

For more information, visit: www.dqlabs.ai/overview

Contact:

Raj Joseph

720-256-7540

info@dqlabs.ai