Learning management systems are no longer one-size-fits-all solutions

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — The learning management system has come a long way since the early ‘90s. As technology and software have evolved, so too has the shape, feel and intended use. Given that buyers today have thousands of options to choose from, the Acorn subject matter experts have sought to help organisations better understand how they can find the best solution for them. This includes looking at use cases, deployment options and key considerations.

A use case is essentially a purpose the LMS will fulfill. It’s a useful way to decipher how well an LMS will meet an organisation’s needs. The three most popular uses are to deliver employee training, to host third-party training or to act as a platform for commoditised content providers.

Deployment refers to how an LMS is hosted and who is responsible for maintaining, updating and upgrading it. The three most common deployment forms today are open-source, proprietary and Software as a Service (SaaS). Open-source and proprietary are hosted on the premises while SaaS is cloud hosted.

“If you know exactly what pain points you need an LMS to address, you’ll be in a much better position to procure a sustainable and cost-effective solution for your organisation’s needs,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder & Managing Director). “Understanding how your workforce is forecasted to change will ensure you’re choosing a system that supports your future business goals, too.”

The Acorn experts know from experience that many of the factors affecting a final LMS decision are unique to each organisation. That being said, they also recognise there are several key considerations that help to avoid common pain points. For example, not all vendors will help build content or even supply an in-built authoring tool while others might do both.

No vendor can prescribe a bespoke solution. Thinking holistically allows organisations to understand some of the trade-offs that might be needed to choose the best solution.

You can read the Acorn experts’ article about weighing up your LMS options on their Acorn Labs blog: https://bit.ly/3nkR61Y

Pursuit Technology is a software development company which seeks to streamline systems through innovative solutions and unlock the potential of the workforce. Pursuit is all about putting the customer at the centre of everything we create. Since the inception of our Acorn LMS seven years ago, we’ve worked with everyone from local businesses to federal government agencies. In that time, we’ve maintained a 100% retention rate. Acorn LMS contains all the tools needed to support workforces – from onboarding and inductions through to compliance and ongoing development.