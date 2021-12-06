21st World Congress on Pediatric Neurology and Brain Disorders

Paris, France, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — How would you like to learn from industry leaders at a conference by the nation’s leading Pediatric professional organization? The largest group of 21ST World Congress on Pediatric Neurology and Brain Disorder, more than 300 professional and student attendees.

Its annual Pediatric Neurology 2022 is your opportunity to develop your skills, share ideas, learn fresh ways to grow yourself and your research, all while immersing yourself in a fostered community of professionals and resources that can enhance career knowledge.

Attend for sessions, keynotes and networking, and keep coming back for the killer opportunity to connect with leading Neuro Researchers, Doctors, Vendors and Company Managers.

In 2021, Pediatric Neurology conference virtually for the first time and explored social injustice, strategic communications, misinformation, the pandemic and more — stay tuned for details about what 2022 has to offer!

Attendees Can:

Take advantage of opportunities to learn insights about Pediatric Neurology and Brain Disorders Congress from a variety of oral and poster presentations.

and from a variety of oral and poster presentations. Meet and network with Neurology ranging from students to deans , faculty , and researchers .

to , , and . Take advantage of opportunities to collaborate with Neuro experts from around the world.

Attend prominent plenary sessions about relevant issues affecting mental health care and the recent techniques adapted in Neuroscience.

All submitted conference papers will be peer reviewed by competent reviewers. The post conference proceedings will be abstracted and indexed in Pediatric Neurology and Brain Disorders with DOI.

Conference Date: February 09-10, 2022, at Paris, France

Abstract Submission Deadline: January 30, 2022

Early Bird Registration End: December 25, 2021

Abstract Submission / Registration: pediatricneurologists[@]globalannualsummit.com

General Queries: pediatricneurologists[@]globalannualsummit.com