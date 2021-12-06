The Value Of Linear Motor Market Estimated To Soar Higher During 2031

The global linear motor market size is anticipated to exceed US$ 2 billion valuation by 2031, expanding at approximately 6% CAGR across the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Numerous technological advancements in industrial production, including additive manufacturing and robotic automation, have paved the way for increased linear motor adoption.

Demand for durable linear motors across the electronics & assembly industry is likely to tower over others, attributed to increase in the consumption of electronics across numerous industrial verticals. Furthermore, demand for coreless linear motors is expected show a significant incline. This new report by Fact.MR tracks global sales of linear motors in 20+ high-growth markets, along with analyzing the impact COVID-19 has had on industrial goods domain in general, and linear motor demand in particular.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5891

Key Market Segments Covered

Design Flatbed Linear Motors U-Channel Linear Motors Cylindrical Linear Motors

Sales Channel Direct OEMs Direct System Integrators Distributors

Axis Single-axis Linear Motors Multi-axis Linear Motors

Core Iron Core Linear Motors Coreless Linear Motors

Application Linear Motors for Electronics and Assembly Industry Linear Motors for Food & Beverage Industry Linear Motors for Medical and Scientific Applications Linear Motors for Metrology Linear Motors for Transportation Linear Motors for High-load Applications Linear Motors for Flat Panel Display Linear Motors for Machine Tools – Metal Forming & Cutting Linear Motors for Packaging and Labeling Linear Motors for Printing Linear Motors for Robotics Linear Motors for Non-industrial Applications Linear Motors for Semiconductor Manufacturing Others

Region North America (US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA) South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)



The numerical coefficient of plant utilization rate value is mapped with actual production capacity, and thereby apparent Linear Motor Market production is calculated. Similarly, apparent production of each company in one country is derived, and country level data is aggregated to deduce regional production volumes. Simultaneously, trade volume i.e. export and import of target chemical, material and additives is tracked.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5891

Competitive Landscape

Notable developments in the market are as follows:

In January 2019, Aerotech Inc. and Micronix USA entered a strategic partnership to offer complimentary precision motion products to industrial and research markets, particularly for easy-to-use nanopositioning products

In April 2019, ANCA Group launched its new tubular linear motor LinX M series to support demanding automation applications whilst increasing efficiency in a compact footprint

In 2021, BOSCH Rexroth introduced the new RM10-MPP and RM15-MPP mid pressure load sensing valve platform which is easy to apply for today’s functional demands, easily integrated into energy-efficient systems

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5891

Key Question answered in the survey of Linear Motor Market report:

Sales and Demand of Linear Motor Market

Growth of Linear Motor Market

Market Analysis of Linear Motor Market

Market Insights of Linear Motor Market

Key Drivers Impacting the Linear Motor Market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Linear Motor Market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Linear Motor Market

For More Insights- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dredging-industry-looks-for-a-revival-in-government-contracts-factmr-study-301210878.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com