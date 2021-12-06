Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market worth $599 million by 2026 – Shortage of corneal donors

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The Research Report on “Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market by Type (Human Cornea, Artificial Cornea), Transplant Type (Penetrating Keratoplasty, Endothelial Keratoplasty), Disease Indication, End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics & ASCs) – Global Forecast to 2026″, the global artificial cornea implant market is projected to reach USD 599 million by 2026 from USD 418 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026.

Growth Opportunity: Shortage of corneal donors;

There is a significant requirement of corneal donors across the globe, as approximately 10 million people are in need of corneal transplants. Densely populated counties such as India suffer from a significant shortage of donor corneas, and there is a waiting period of more than six months for corneal transplants among patients suffering from corneal blindness. Approximately 6.8 million people in the country have poor vision in one eye, and nearly one million people have poor vision in both eyes due to corneal disorders. It was estimated that by the end of 2020, India would suffer from 10.6 million cases of unilateral corneal blindness. In 2019, around 120,000 people were affected by corneal blindness. Around 250,000 corneas are needed annually in the country; however, the total number of corneas donated each year is around 25,000. The high burden of corneal blindness, coupled with a shortage of corneal donors, is expected to offer high-growth opportunities to manufacturers of corneal implants.

Industry Segmentation In Detailed:

The artificial cornea segment is projected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the artificial cornea and corneal implants market is segmented into human cornea and artificial cornea. The artificial cornea segment is projected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. An artificial corneal transplant, also known as keratoprosthesis (KPro), enables the restoration of vision in conditions wherein the cornea and the eye surface is affected or damaged. The scarcity of human eye donors has resulted in the development of innovative solutions such as artificial corneas. Additionally, individuals with a history of multiple previous graft failures, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, chemical burns, severe dry eyes, congenital aniridia, or limbal stem cell deficiency are indications for KPro. One of the commonly used keratoprosthesis is Boston Keratoprosthesis (Boston KPro). To date, over 15,000 Boston KPro have been implanted across the globe.

Penetrating keratoplasty segment accounted for the largest share of artificial cornea and corneal implant market in 2020.

On the basis of transplant type, the artificial cornea and corneal implants market is segmented into penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty, and other transplants (including anterior lamellar keratoplasty (ALK) and keratoprosthesis). In 2020, the penetrating keratoplasty segment accounted for the largest share of the global artificial cornea and corneal implants market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of people suffering from eye disorders such as infectious keratitis and injury of the eyeball.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The prominent players in artificial cornea and corneal implant market are AJL Ophthalmic (Spain), CorneaGen Inc. (US), Addition Technology, Inc. (US), LinkoCare Life Sciences AB (Sweden), Presbia plc (Ireland), Mediphacos (Brazil), Aurolab (India), Cornea Biosciences (US), DIOPTEX GmbH (Austria), EyeYon Medical (Israel), Massachusetts Eye and Ear (US), Florida Lions Eye Bank (US), SightLife (US), Advancing Sight Network (US), San Diego Eye Bank (US) and L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI, India).

AJL Ophthalmic (Spain);

AJL offers the artificial corneal implant through the Ophthalmology segment. The company has a strong product portfolio and a wide geographic presence in over 80 countries globally.

Aurolab (India);

Aurolab’s products are exported to more than 130 counties across the globe, including India, Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central America.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed:

The artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021–2026. The Asia Pacific forms the most lucrative region in the artificial cornea and corneal implants market, owing to the large population in countries such as China and India, rapid growth in the geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing per capita income, and the rising focus of key market players on this region.

