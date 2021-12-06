Expansion Of Construction Activities And Metropolitan Areas Across The Globe Is Creating Numerous Opportunities For Grinding Aids Market

According to latest research study by Fact.MR, grinding aids market is set to witness single digit CAGR during 2021-2031 with net valuation of more than US$ 6,500 Mn by 2031. Demand for grinding aids in construction sector has observed considerable market value in past few years. Muted sale from construction sector has constrained the opportunities in early 2020.Despite decline in sales over the short-run, grinding aids will provide momentum over long-run.

What is Driving Demand for Grinding Aids? Expansion of construction activities and metropolitan areas across the globe is creating numerous opportunities for manufacturers.

The utilization of grinding aid ensures the low energy consumption and also improve the strength of cement particles, is major selling point for manufacturers

Rapid urbanization, industrialization activities especially in the developing countries of Asia Pacific region such as India and China is expected to boost to surge the sale.

Government investment are rising globally for infrastructure development projects in respective countries, are projected to give a positive impact on the grinding supporters business.

Key Segments By Cement Type Portland cement

Hydraulic cement

Blended cement

Others By Product Type Amine based grinding aids Monoethanolamine Diethanolamine Triethanolamine Trisopropanolamine

Alcohol based Grinding Aids Ethylene glycol Diethylene glycol

Ether based Polycarboxylate ether

By Region North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Benelux Russia Rest of Europe

East Asia China Japan South Korea

South Asia India Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Turkey South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Construction Sector Recovery Likely to Augment Grinding Aids Sales

Construction sector around the globe have been impacted by COVID-19 induced slowdown. This has also had a ripple effect on the demand of grinding aid. It is been observed that utilization of grinding aid provides a low energy consumption and high strength to cement particle which enhance the lifetime of beam & column and provide better stability to the structure constructed. In addition to this, it improves the granularity of the cement slurry so that it can be transported by pumps at a longer distance.These aids are also extensively used for the purpose of reducing the coating effect on the grinding media and prevents the agglomeration of cement particles after grinding. Although lockdown protocols & guidelines have meant restricted construction activities across the globe, sales are likely to improve over the course of the assessment period.



US Grinding Aids Market Outlook US is one of the largest markets for grinding aids globally. The US market is set to follow the same historical trend during the forecast period. Demand is likely to remain muted in the next couple of years, as sales in US is impacted by the construction recovery in 2021. The US construction sector faces a challenging year, however, there is growing optimism that low mortgage rates will lead to a spurt in early 2022. Demand for grinding aids in US and Canada will be led by construction sector. The significant improvement in mill performance by removal of coating effect has witnessed significant demand in past few years and more likely to follow the same trend during the forecast period. Asia Pacific Demand Outlook for Grinding Aids

Asia Pacific region also holds the significant sales share. The key countries like India and China have witnessed rapid urbanization, industrialization and infrastructural development activities in the past few years, which will give positive impact on the market development in term of value and volume in the Asia Pacific region.Countries such as India, China, ASEAN, and Australia are anticipated to create significant opportunities for manufacturer and distributors in the near future. The utilization of grinding aid allows the slurry to transport at a longer distance, due to this fact it is highly been utilized for vertical designs of building in these countries.