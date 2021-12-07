Things that you must check from an XPS polystyrene wholesaler or manufacturer before buying XPS and extruded polystyrene sheets

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — These days for insulation purposes contractors usually prefer to go with XPS and polystyrene foam sheets. If you are willing to use them for installation purposes then you must check out the best and reputed extruded polystyrene board insulation manufacturers.

This way you can always find the most guaranteed, top quality, and durable products. You can use them for several projects which are both commercial or retail purposes. Polystyrene foam board manufacturers in India are many but of course, you will want to find the best one out of them right?

So as we were mentioning above there are many XPS insulation foam board suppliers and dealers in India, but hiring the best one out of them can be difficult if you don’t know about the differentiating criteria between the two.

Let’s find out what things you must check upon from the XPS insulation boards- manufacturers, suppliers, and dealers–

Finding their exact product range

You need to find out about their exact product range first. You see, any reputable or large wholesaler or dealer will have various products available for you to buy. We are sure that you would love to get options when it comes to buying the XPS and polystyrene foam boards right? Choose a wholesaler or a dealer only after checking up with their product range.

Check for custom product availability

When you are finding your ideal XPS insulation boards- manufacturers, suppliers, and dealers then you must check out their custom product availability. It may happen that in some cases of the larger commercial orders some specific varieties of XPS boards, INSUboards, and polystyrene sheets have to be custom made because of meeting the safety standards and quality checks. Can your supplier or wholesaler provide you with custom-designed XPS boards and polystyrene sheets if need be?

Ensuring that the products will meet all the certifications and standards

Of course, the XPS boards, polystyrene sheets, and foam boards have to adhere to the certifications ad standards set within your industry. Any reputable wholesaler and dealer mostly for commercial purposes will come in for an on-site inspection of the project to find out the standards that the products must adhere to and then only provide you with the price quotation.

Negotiation on prices

The best dealers and suppliers of XPS and polystyrene INSU boards will not negotiate on the prices. You see with quality and durability products on offer and pricing at par while also providing attractive rates for bulk deals and discounts for small retail orders it is very unlikely that they will provide you any scope for further negotiating on the prices.

Finding if they provide servicing and maintenance contracts too

Generally, the wholesalers and suppliers of reputed and top-notch classes will have their servicing and maintenance contracts. This is provided as an add-on service feature that you get only with the best-extruded polystyrene foam- XPS board service provider only. They will help you with all sorts of after-sales requirements like regular servicing, maintenance, and repairing or exchanging if need be.

Company Information

OPSK Timber – Extruded polystyrene insulation Board

Address – 61, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, South Extension, Arjun Nagar, South Extension I, New Delhi, Delhi 110003.

Mobile: 9818261466, 9315247089, 9650067906

Landline: 011-24618361, 011-24615860

Email – opsk.timber@gmail.com

Website – www.opsktimber.com