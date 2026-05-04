Lucintel Forecasts the Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market to Reach $6,197 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-04 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global carbon nanotube (CNT) market looks promising with opportunities in the energy, electrical & electronic, and transportation markets. The global carbon nanotube (CNT) market is expected to reach an estimated $6,197 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 14.7% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand from electronics & semiconductor industry, the increasing demand for conductive & flexible materials, and the rising demand for investments in nanotechnology research & development.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in carbon nanotube (CNT) market to 2035 by structure type (single walled carbon nanotubes and multi walled carbon nanotubes), method (catalytic chemical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, and others), end use (energy, electrical & electronics, transportation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the structure type category, multi-walled carbon nanotubes is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, electrical & electronic is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on carbon nanotube (CNT) market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

OCSiAl, Cabot Corporation, LG Chem, Resonac (Showa Denko), Nanocyl SA, Cheap Tubes Inc., Arkema SA are the major suppliers in the carbon nanotube (CNT) market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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