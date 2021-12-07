Keyvendors – A Quick Emerging Platform for Online Booking of Beauty Parlour and Salon Services at Home

Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Visiting beauty salons and spas is a routine part of life. However, some people consider it extravagance, which is not. Beauty salon is probably one industry that has experienced the most challenging time in the COVID-19 outbreak era. Only people with online business and job profiles have survived properly in the pandemic.

However, there is good news that more than 1 billion people of India have been vaccinated; hence, several businesses have started to return on track. Keyvendors is a famous home service portal that provides numerous essential services to customers at the doorstep.

We have initiated salon services at home that eventually help people who cannot go outside or don’t have enough time. We focus on eliminating the dullness of your face and skin and converting it into glowing and healthy skin. Be it nails, hair, makeup, manicure, pedicure, or any other beauty service, it is effortless to book beauty service at home.

Many authenticated and veteran beauticians, makeup artists, hairstylists, and more have already joined hands with us. As a budding home service portal, we always ensure that our customers get the service on time with no time-wasting approach. You can count on us because we always entertain genuine and affirmative professionals.

Are You Looking For The Best Salon in Delhi? Here is the Finest Solution For You

Our beauty professionals have the skills to transform your appearance. Time is more valuable than anything in the world. Even having money cannot make you richer because a person who manages time precisely can manage everything in the right way.

That is what we do and value our customer’s time. You don’t need to take stress if you don’t find time to get a facial, hair cut, hair styling, wax, threading, and all. Pick up your cell phone and dial 90-18-18-18-18, and book our beauty service at home, and we will reach your place within one hour or less.

Why Visit A Salon When You Can Get Salon Services At Home?

Keyvendors provides beauty services for both males and females. Whether you want a haircut, hairstyle, hair dress, hair color, or hair extension, book our service and get connected with an authentic hair salon. The updates and offers shared by Keyvendors facilitate people to match rates with other physical salons and select the best one.

Keyvendors Spokesperson Mr. Rajesh Baluni said, “We were aware of the customer’s problem of not getting beauty services because of their busy routine. Since we are an in-home service segment and many of our clients have shared their experiences with us.

Then after we thought that, we had to do something effective and concrete to solve the issue of not getting salon services. We have made a plan to contact a local beauty parlor, beauty experts, hairstylists, makeup artists, and so on.

It is a win-win collaboration because we work as a bridge between customers and salons. Customers and vendors get dual advantages with us. First customers get beauty service at the doorstep, and second vendors get customers and grow their business and client base.”

We know the importance of cleanliness and hygiene; hence, our beauticians and glowing experts adhere to safety precautions during services. We do proper sanitization, and all our experts have already been vaccinated. Our exciting deals, discount, and offers save lots of money and time for our customers.

Our Team: A synopsis

Keyvendors is more than a salon, and we have already stated that we provide many other services. As far as our beauty salon team is concerned, we have plenty of vendors from Delhi working with us.

About the Company

Keyvendors is an established brand for online home service, and it has recently started beauty service at home. The company was established in January 2015, and it has been serving people since its foundation day.

Contact Us

Address Office Address

26 Veer Savarkar Block, Dayanand Colony, Shakarpur Office No. 655, Aggarwal Chamber IIIrd, Delhi, 110092

Website: https://www.keyvendors.com/services/salon-at-home/new/delhi

Email ID: info@www.keyvendors.com

Toll-Free No for Booking Services – 90-18-18-18-18