Singapore, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Welcome Message

We are delighted to invite you to participate in the “52nd International Conference on Nursing & Primary Healthcare” January 26-27, 2022 at Singapore City, Singapore. The theme of the upcoming conference is “Enhancing life & Excelling in care”.

Nursing and Primary Healthcare 2022 is an elite platform for presenting research on Nursing management and Doctors, exchanging ideas on the subject, and thereby contributing to the dissemination of knowledge in Nursing and Primary Healthcare management for the benefit of society. It is the point at which the disease’s future management and novel therapeutics intersect.