Arthroscopy Devices Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially over 2026

Global sales of kidney stone management devices are likely to surpass 1 million units by 2028, according to a new Fact.MR study. In terms of revenues, the study projects the kidney stone management devices market to surpass US$ 1,500 million.

Rising preferences for minimally-invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures continues to be a massive trend in the kidney stone management devices market. Growing incidence rate of kidney stones, combined with the availability of affordable minimally invasive treatment is likely to sustain demand for kidney stone management devices during the forecast period 2018-2028. The report opines that manufacturers will be hard-pressed to develop innovative devices for large stones, as it has remained a longstanding challenge for healthcare providers.

According to the report, lithotripsy devices will continue to account for over 80% revenue share of the market. Lithotripsy devices have remained the go-to medical devices in urology and renal conditions, and their lucrativeness is likely to continue over the course of the forecast period. The report finds that nephroscopes are likely to witness impressive sales in the kidney stone management devices market, owing to their competency of offering high-definition images with optimized working conditions.

Europe is the most lucrative market for kidney stone management devices market, and the status quo is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) follows suit, and it is likely that the region will witness proliferation of kidney stone management devices in the near future. Emergence of various Asian countries as global medical tourism hub, and the steady improvement in access to healthcare are likely to induce a transformation in the Asia Pacific kidney stone management devices market.

Market Segmentation:

Global Kidney Stones Management Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, Product Type

Lithotripsy Devices

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices

Extracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices

Ureteroscopes

Nephroscopes

Global Kidney Stones Management Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Global Kidney Stones Management Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

The exhaustive research study also elaborates on multipronged factors influencing the growth of kidney stone management devices market. Rising practices of kidney stone patient management by clinicians and assimilation of ureteroscopy with intracorporeal lithotripsy are identified as pervasive trends in the market. Notable product innovations and breakthroughs in the kidney stone management devices market have also been embodied in the report. For instance, in response to the requirements for devices with high efficacy, introduction of digital flexible ureteroscope offering high-quality visualization is considered to be one of the noble product developments in the kidney stone management devices market.

The report also incorporates differential strategies executed by prominent players in the kidney stone management devices market. For instance- leading players in the market are looking forward to leverage new opportunities created from incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), as home screening of kidney stones is likely to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers. Flying Brands’ acquisition of Imaging Biometrics (IB) was aimed to leverage its expertise in machine learning and artificial intelligence to imaging. Further, direct marketing of products to urologists and clinicians continues to be another prevailing trend among manufacturers.

Key Players

Siemens Healthineers AG

Dornier MedTech (Subsidiary of Accuron MedTech)

Lumenis Ltd.

STORZ MEDICAL AG

Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd.

DirexGroup

Medispec Ltd.

EDAP TMS S.A.

GEMSS Co.,\ Ltd.

Richard Wolf GmbH.

