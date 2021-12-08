Physiotherapy Equipment Market Worth $21.7 billion – Emerging Trends, Innovations, Key Industry Insights and Opportunities

Illinois, United States, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Physiotherapy Equipment Market by Product (Laser Therapy, Ultrasound, Cryotherapy, Electrotherapy, and Accessories), Application (Musculoskeletal, Gynecology, Pediatric, Cardiovascular), and Region – Global Forecast To 2025“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2025 from USD 16.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

The Growth in this market is driven by rapidly growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the global prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing incidence of sports injuries, degenerative joint disorders, and cerebrovascular disease.

The electrotherapy equipment segment is projected to occupy the majority of the Physiotherapy Equipment Market share during the forecast period.

The electrotherapy equipment segment is projected to hold the largest share of the market, during the forecast period. The large share of the segment is primarily attributed to the by rapid adoption electrical stimulation-based techniques in rehabilitation. It includes techniques, such as Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Functional Neuromuscular Stimulation, H-wave Stimulation, Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation, Interferential Stimulation, Microcurrent Stimulation, Galvanic Stimulation, Sympathetic Therapy, Peripheral Subcutaneous Field Stimulation, Peroneal Nerve Stimulation, and Auricular Stimulation (P-stim).

Musculoskeletal application is the largest application segment in the market

In 2019, the musculoskeletal applications segment accounted for the largest share of the physiotherapy equipment market. The large share of the musculoskeletal applications segment is attributed to the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, growth in the geriatric population, and the increasing number of accidents.

In 2019, Europe accounted for the largest share of the market.

The Physiotherapy Equipment Market is predominantly divided into four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe accounted for the largest share of this market, followed by North America. The major drivers for the growth of this market are the rising geriatric population, increasing inclination for active lifestyles, the penetration of physiotherapy services, and favorable healthcare reforms. However, an uncertain reimbursement scenario and the need for reforms in physiotherapy educational practices are hindering the growth of this market.

The prominent players operating in the Physiotherapy Equipment Market are DJO Global (US), BTL Industries Inc. (US), Performance Health (US), ITO Co. Ltd (Japan), Enraf-Nonius B.V. (The Netherlands), Dynatonics Corporation (US), Mectronic Medicale (Italy), EMS Physio Ltd. (UK), Whitehall Manufacturing (US) and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Germany).

