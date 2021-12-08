Adsorbents Market to Register Highest CAGR of 5.9% through 2026 End

The report “Adsorbents Market by Type (Molecular Sieves, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina), Application (Petroleum refining, Chemicals/Petrochemicals, Gas refining, Water treatment, Air Separation & Drying, Packaging), & Region – Global Forecast to 2026” The global Adsorbents market size is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2026.The global adsorbents market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2021 to USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Thedriving factors for the adsorbents market is the industry growth is backed by the large-scale developments in oil & gas processing and socio-economic advancements such as the increased use of adsorbents in maintaining purity standards in various applications and because of environmental concerns.

Molecular Sieves is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the Adsorbents market during the forecast period.

Molecular Sieves is the fastest-growing application segment in the Adsorbents market. The growth in this segment is attributed to the growing use of adsorbents in petroleum refining. Molecular sieves are often utilized in the petroleum industry, especially for the purification of gas streams and in the chemistry laboratory for separating compounds and drying materials. There are four main types of molecular sieves: 3A, 4A, 5A, and 13X. The type is dependent on the molecule’s chemical formula, and it determines the pore size of the molecular sieve. It accounted for a share of about 38.56% of the Adsorbents market, in terms of value, in 2020.

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global Adsorbents market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the Adsorbents market in 2020. The adsorbents market in APAC is driven by the demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India. Rapid industrialization, mainly in emerging economies such as China and India, has been one of the major factors driving the global adsorbents market. Adsorbents are widely used for removing and controlling contaminants from various industrial processes, such as the production of low sulfur fuels. They are extensively used for a wide range of applications, ranging from insulating glass windows to the removal of mercury in large-scale natural gas/crude oil wellheads. Adsorbents are an integral part of any process used in the manufacturing of modern-day specialized products. The market in APAC, owing to high demand, is much more dynamic and competitive than that in the western region. These factors are projected to drive the demand for adsorbents in APAC.

Some of the leading players operating in the Adsorbents market include Arkema SA(France), Honeywell International Inc(US), Axens(France), BASF SE (Germany), Cabot Corporation(US)

