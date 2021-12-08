Smart Learning Market Share, Current Trends, Opportunities, Growth Size & Forecasts 2026

According to a research report “Smart Learning Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Learning Type (Synchronous Learning and Asynchronous Learning), End User (Academic, Enterprises, and Government), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Smart Learning Market size to grow from USD 36.7 billion in 2021 to USD 95.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during the forecast period. The Smart Learning Market is fuelled by the need for an interactive and engaging learning environment. Smart learning solutions help students to build interest in the subject, grasp concepts quicker, and retain the information for longer.

Market Players

Major vendors in the Smart Learning Market include Blackboard (US), SMART Technologies (US), Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Pearson (UK), Adobe (US), IBM (US), Samsung (South Korea), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), and SAP (Germany).

By Component, the Hardware segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

The Hardware segment of the Smart Learning Market is projected to hold the larger market size in 2021. The Smart Learning market consists of hardware such as tablets, smartphones, laptops, personal digital assistants (PDAs), and notebooks, which help learners and teachers communicate using devices. The hardware segment is further classified into four sub-segments, namely interactive displays, interactive whiteboards, smartboards, and other hardware.

By Standalone Solutions, the LMS/LCMS segment to record the highest market size in 2021

Under the Standalone Solutions segment, the Learning Management System (LMS)/Learning Content Management System (LCMS) segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. They solutions allow institutions to access educational content online, thereby enabling students to view materials using the web browser. LMS also includes features such as course management, test and assessment, and performance management for an efficient learning experience.

By region, North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America holds a strong position in the global Smart Learning Market, due to the presence of most of the top Smart Learning vendors such as Blackboard (US), SMART Technologies (US), Adobe (US), Cornerstone OnDemand (US), and Microsoft (US). Due to an advanced technological landscape in the region, smart learning is adopted by both corporate users as well as academic institutes to provide a personalized learning and development experience.

