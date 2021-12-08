Demand for cosmetics from the youth population is expected to drive the market for cosmetic packaging

The global cosmetic packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 49.4 billion in 2020 to USD 60.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.03% from 2020 to 2025. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the growth of the cosmetic industry across the globe. The growth of this market is attributed to the change in the style of packaging, innovative & premium package designs, and boost in the demand for cosmetics due to the rising youth population.

Skin care is estimated to be the largest segment in the cosmetic packaging market

Skin care, by application, accounted for the largest demand for cosmetic packaging in 2019, in terms of value and volume. This dominant market position is attributed to the boost in the demand for new and innovative skin care ranges such as face creams, anti-aging creams, sunscreens, and others. With the boost in the demand for personal grooming products, the demand for its packaging product has also gone up, which has created an opportunity for the growth of the skin care segment in the cosmetic packaging market.

Bottles are estimated to lead the cosmetic packaging market

Bottles, by type, accounted for the largest market share among all the types of cosmetic packaging because of the increase in demand for bottles from the personal care and hair care manufacturers. Bottles can be customized according to the requirements of the customers and maybe printed with unique ideas & patterns. The bottles are an ideal choice for most of the cosmetic products such as lotions, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, and many more.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The increase in demand in the region for cosmetic packaging can be largely attributed to the growing population, urbanization & disposable income of the population. Besides, there are less stringent norms and standards for the use of raw materials or ingredients for the manufacturing of packaging products, along with the easy availability of cheap labor, which is attracting the major players to expand their operations in the region. Furthermore, the increase in demand for cosmetics from the emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market for cosmetic packaging as well.

Amcor PLC (Australia), Berry Global Inc. (US), Sonoco (US), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Albea SA (France), and DS Smith PLC (UK) are the key players operating in the cosmetic packaging market. Expansions, acquisitions, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the cosmetic packaging market.

