Pursuit Technology launches new Microsoft Teams integration for their Acorn LMS

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — With an ever-increasing number of digital tools needed in the workplace, it’s easy for employees to feel overwhelmed and become lost. Microsoft Teams has sought to solve this problem by providing a central location to chat, meet, call and collaborate. In close collaboration with Microsoft, Pursuit Technology has jumped on board by launching an integration between their learning management system, Acorn, and Teams. The integration provides a window into many of Acorn’s features and introduces new tools like a handy chatbot.

“Integrating tools that promote employee learning and engagement experiences into Teams is important in the hybrid workplace, and we’re really pleased to see that Pursuit Technology is integrating its Acorn LMS into Teams” said Ben Summers, director, Teams Platform Marketing at Microsoft.

Learning is a key driver in today’s modern workplace. A 2016 Udemy study into workplace boredom found 80% of employees said learning and development opportunities would help them feel more engaged at work. Given employees have only about 1% of their workweek to focus on training, the seamless Acorn-Teams integration will help employees by making learning part of their daily workflow.

“As the external rate of change increases, and organisations focus more and more on skills development, we need to remove any barriers to and improve the employee experience as much as possible. Placing learning directly within an employee’s flow of work in Microsoft Teams offers people an unimpeded connection to learning” said Blake Proberts (Pursuit Co-Founder and Managing Director).

Acorn’s catalogue is directly present in the app, delivering instant access to courses, videos, resources and programs. Users will also be able to search the catalogue from any chat or discussion in Teams and send content directly to other users. The chatbot feature also allows users to query for content recommendations on a particular topic.

The chatbot’s most prominent use will be centred around notifications. The bot can remind users about due dates and approaching deadlines. It can notify users when processes have occurred like account merges and registration confirmations.

The Acorn dashboard can be accessed within Teams to view stats, recent activity and important updates. The training history section can also be opened to view completions, enrolments and attendance records.

For those who are still on the fence about the value of this new integration, the Acorn experts have crafted an entry on their blog detailing just how Teams benefits the humble learning management system. Their full article can be found here: https://bit.ly/2WROhuC