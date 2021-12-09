Diaphragm Pump Singapore

Posted on 2021-12-09 by in Healthcare, Industrial, Technology // 0 Comments

Pasir Panjang Road, Singapore, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — KNF has established itself globally as a solution provider specializing in the development, design, production and distribution of diaphragm pumps and systems for handling gases and liquids.

  1. HOW IT WORKSThese pumps use a simple air-valve system to move the diaphragm rod. Flexible diaphragms are round discs (shown in white) attached at each end of the diaphragm rod. The pilot spool (middle of the three horizontal rods) is pushed back and forth whenever the diaphragm rod reaches the end of its throw. This action allows air to move the air distribution valve (top rod in the drawing) back and forth. The air distribution rod controls air flow to the left or right air chamber, reversing on each stroke. The four ball (or flap) valves are operated by pressure differences in the pumped liquid.
  2. WHAT THEY’RE GREAT FORThese pumps are an excellent choice for applications found in a variety of industries, such as food, chemical, and general industry. Their unique design allows them to transfer highly abrasive or viscous products, semi-solid, and shear sensitive materials. They’re best known for ease of maintenance and replacement, self-priming ability, seal-less design, and their ability to “run dry” without causing damage to the pump.

    What else makes the AODD pump so versatile? They’re manufactured in a variety of pump materials, including cast iron, stainless steel, special alloys, and various diaphragm and valve elastomers making them ideal for just about any market.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution