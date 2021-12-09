Ubi Crescent,Singapore, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Signvec is one of the Manufacturers of table shear and corner cutter machine for cutting Paper, Board, Plastic, Gasket, Aluminium Rubber. Our Machines are highly accurate and sturdy.

A corner cutter removes a 90 degree corner along the scoring lines to the point at which they meet. We can cut two or three pieces of card at a time and rotate the card to cut all 4 corners of each box each time the pedal is pressed. The process is then repeated for the lid.

Our corner cutting machine was made by Singapore based company and is well over 100 years old! We had the clutch rebuilt a few years ago and the engineer that did it said that the machine must have pre-dated the 1878 Weights and Measures Act! This was because all of the parts were not of an exact size, they were all just made to fit, so each of these machines ever built is unique! It is possible that this machine has been in the family business from the beginning

Maintenance of Corner Cutter

1.Don’t Use Your Die on Metal

They are called paper dies for a reason. They were made for paper, right? Using your paper die for metal cutting is not a recommended. For one, it is just not going to work. It will severely shorten the life of your die by dulling it or even breaking it.

2. Do Not Try to Cut A Big Stack

Don’t try to cut a big stack that is beyond what the die is capable of cutting. If the recommend stack is 1”, don’t try to cut 1.5”. It is not going to work and it will further dull your blade trying. Stick to the recommended stacks based on your purchase.

3. Empty The Waste Tray

Often, you will find that lazy colleagues or employees will forget the empty the waste tray after each use. As you are punching your card stock, paper or laminate, it gets pushed into the waste tray. After each use, it needs to be emptied. If it is full, it will shorten the life of your blade. So, it is a good idea to keep the waste tray clean after each project.

4. Keep Your Blades Sharp.

There are a couple of ways to do this. You can have them sent out for sharpening. Or, you can purchase corner rounder replacement blades at the same cost you would pay to have someone sharpen them. Follow the first 3 rules to avoid purchasing replacement blades before you need to.